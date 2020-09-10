‘Conversion Therapy’ Is Nothing More Than Torture. It’s Past Time For A Ban

Every year on World Suicide Prevention Day, we have a duty to consider how we can create a world where fewer people feel they have no option left but to take their own lives.

As an MP, I’m fortunate enough to be able to push for tangible solutions to issues which harm our communities, and I’m determined to ban so-called LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ which causes life-long emotional, and sometimes physical, trauma.

I’m sure some readers will be surprised that this fraudulent and abusive practice still takes place in our country. Indeed, I was appalled to learn that 2% of respondents to the government’s 2018 LGBT survey had undergone malign attempts to change their sexuality, to tell them that their sexuality is a pathology in need of curing.

Of those who had undergone this so-called therapy, almost 70% reported having suicidal thoughts as a direct result of their ‘treatment’. Since being elected, I have been devastated by the stories that members of our LGBT+ community have been brave enough to come forward and share with me, and I thank them for doing so. Stories of electrocution, coercive rape, appalling abuse, deprivation of basic needs, and perverted and fraudulent so-called counselling and emotional torture. Because let me be clear, this practice is nothing less than a form of torture, the effects of which scar survivors for the rest of their lives.

Being a member of the LGBT+ community should not be controversial in the year 2020, and it most certainly should not leave members of our community feeling isolated, or suicidal.

Therefore, ending this practice has been an absolute priority for me, and I’m delighted to have received the backing of both the Prime Minister and Health Secretary, who both recognise that this is an abhorrent practice.

The sheer notion that being gay is some form of curable pathology is absurd. Being a member of the LGBT+ community should not be controversial in the year 2020, and it most certainly should not leave...

Continue reading on HuffPost