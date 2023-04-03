Conversational AI Global Market Report 2023: The New Heart of Customer Experience
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the shining star of contact center innovation and began gaining features, focus, and adoption in 2022. AI is enhancing capabilities across the contact center spectrum: from agent hiring and training, resource forecasting, and quality and performance management to process automation, workforce optimization, and customer self-service.
When people talk about the infusion of AI across the customer contact landscape, they reflect on the usage of numerous technologies under "the umbrella of AI." This set of technologies is diverse and encompasses several subsets. For example, AI can include the use of speech technologies, such as natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech-to-text (STT) processing.
Conversational AI (CAI) pulls from the above pieces but is more narrowly focused on providing a conversation between a human and its digital counterpart. With multiple names, including bot, chatbot, agent assist, virtual agent (VA), or intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), CAI provides self-service options for customers and assistance to employees across the front and back office, creating a hybrid digital/human workforce.
This insight details the state of conversational AI in the contact center as it is today, highlights industry innovations, and outlines growth opportunities that solution providers can attain by taking advantage of CAI technologies. It also provides a sampling of use cases and the competitive landscape for CAI.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contact Center Conversational AI Background
The Jury is Still Out, but the Promise is There - Generative AI
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Conversational AI
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
Evolution of CAI Universe from Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs)
Traditional Contact Center Conversational Solutions versus Conversational AI Solutions
CAI Architectural Overview
Voice-based Human-to-machine Interactions Will Retain a Unique Value Proposition in the Conversational AI Ecosystem
4. Key Industry Trends
Significant Contact Center Conversational AI Trends
Besides Improving CX, Enterprises Leverage CAI to Enhance Employee Engagement
Combining Multiple AI Technologies Boosts CAI Capabilities
Multi-bot Orchestration Platforms Help CAI Deliver a Unified CX
Human-to-machine Interactions in Voice, Text, and Image Data Formats Create the Need for Multimodal CAI Solutions
CAI Assists Businesses in Gaining Better Business Insights while Improving CX and EX
5. Conversational AI Market Landscape
From Simple to Complex - Basic to Intelligent
Solutions and Enablement Platforms in the Broad CAI Landscape
Company Profile - Amelia
Company Profile - Cognigy
Company Profile - Five9
Company Profile - Genesys
Company Profile - NICE
Company Profile - Omilia
Company Profile - Sprinklr
Company Profile - Uniphore
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Conversational AI Creating Multiple Use Cases across Business Functions and Vertical Markets
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
7. Way Forward
Way Forward - There is No One-size-fits-all CAI Solution for Enterprises
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Low-code or No-code Conversational AI Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Augmented Intelligence Services
Growth Opportunity 3: Greater Vertical Market Business Agility
