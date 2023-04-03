Conversational AI Global Market Report 2023: The New Heart of Customer Experience

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational AI is Now the Heart of Customer Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the shining star of contact center innovation and began gaining features, focus, and adoption in 2022. AI is enhancing capabilities across the contact center spectrum: from agent hiring and training, resource forecasting, and quality and performance management to process automation, workforce optimization, and customer self-service.

When people talk about the infusion of AI across the customer contact landscape, they reflect on the usage of numerous technologies under "the umbrella of AI." This set of technologies is diverse and encompasses several subsets. For example, AI can include the use of speech technologies, such as natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech-to-text (STT) processing.

Conversational AI (CAI) pulls from the above pieces but is more narrowly focused on providing a conversation between a human and its digital counterpart. With multiple names, including bot, chatbot, agent assist, virtual agent (VA), or intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), CAI provides self-service options for customers and assistance to employees across the front and back office, creating a hybrid digital/human workforce.

This insight details the state of conversational AI in the contact center as it is today, highlights industry innovations, and outlines growth opportunities that solution providers can attain by taking advantage of CAI technologies. It also provides a sampling of use cases and the competitive landscape for CAI.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Contact Center Conversational AI Background

  • Conversational AI Background

  • The Jury is Still Out, but the Promise is There - Generative AI

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Conversational AI

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

  • Evolution of CAI Universe from Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs)

  • Traditional Contact Center Conversational Solutions versus Conversational AI Solutions

  • CAI Architectural Overview

  • Voice-based Human-to-machine Interactions Will Retain a Unique Value Proposition in the Conversational AI Ecosystem

4. Key Industry Trends

  • Significant Contact Center Conversational AI Trends

  • Besides Improving CX, Enterprises Leverage CAI to Enhance Employee Engagement

  • Combining Multiple AI Technologies Boosts CAI Capabilities

  • Multi-bot Orchestration Platforms Help CAI Deliver a Unified CX

  • Human-to-machine Interactions in Voice, Text, and Image Data Formats Create the Need for Multimodal CAI Solutions

  • CAI Assists Businesses in Gaining Better Business Insights while Improving CX and EX

5. Conversational AI Market Landscape

  • From Simple to Complex - Basic to Intelligent

  • Solutions and Enablement Platforms in the Broad CAI Landscape

  • Company Profile - Amelia

  • Company Profile - Cognigy

  • Company Profile - Five9

  • Company Profile - Genesys

  • Company Profile - NICE

  • Company Profile - Omilia

  • Company Profile - Sprinklr

  • Company Profile - Uniphore

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Conversational AI Creating Multiple Use Cases across Business Functions and Vertical Markets

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

7. Way Forward

  • Way Forward - There is No One-size-fits-all CAI Solution for Enterprises

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Low-code or No-code Conversational AI Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Augmented Intelligence Services

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Greater Vertical Market Business Agility

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Amelia

  • Cognigy

  • Five9

  • Genesys

  • NICE

  • Omilia

  • Sprinklr

  • Uniphore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywurgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

