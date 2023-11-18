Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) shareholder returns have been fantastic, earning 416% in 5 years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 413%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also up 72% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Converge Technology Solutions moved from a loss to profitability. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. So we might find other metrics can better explain the share price movements.

The modest 1.0% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. On the other hand, Converge Technology Solutions' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 36% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Converge Technology Solutions in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Converge Technology Solutions the TSR over the last 5 years was 416%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Converge Technology Solutions provided a TSR of 1.4% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 39% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Converge Technology Solutions .

