Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named 2020 Ingram Micro Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year for North America

TORONTO , June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (CTS.V) (0ZB.F) (CTSDF), a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers ("ITSPs") in the U.S. and Canada , is proud to announce that it received Ingram Micro Cloud's 2020 Reseller of the Year Award for North America . The award was presented to Converge during Ingram Micro's Cloud Summit: The Digital Sessions, which was held virtually this year.

These annual awards spotlight Ingram Micro Cloud partners worldwide who deliver platform solutions that drive digital transformation while demonstrating an outstanding level of innovation, sales success, performance, and best-in-class utilization of Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace.

This award recognizes channel reseller partners who achieved outstanding success and quantifiable business growth in 2019 by selling products from the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to enable the digital transformation of their customers' businesses.

"We congratulate Converge for winning this year's Reseller of the Year award," said Tim FitzGerald , Vice President of Channel Sales, Americas at Ingram Micro Cloud. "Together, we measure success by the revenue and growth of customers. Converge has consistently and significantly made a difference for numerous customers, and we look forward to helping them grow their cloud ecosystem."

"This is a big moment for Converge," said Greg Berard , President of Converge. "I'm so proud of all the work our team has done to earn this distinction from one of our significant strategic partners. This award is a testament to the success we had in 2019 with our clients around our multi-cloud strategy and an indicator that we will continue to work with Ingram Micro Cloud to create success and value for our customers."

Cloud Summit: The Digital Sessions was Ingram Micro Cloud's first-ever virtual event, welcoming VARs, MSPs, and ISVs to interact with and learn from each other in 40+ virtual sessions, as well as engage online with today's emerging and established cloud providers and vendors.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

