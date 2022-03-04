Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 24 March 2022 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past financial year.



Presentation of the Annual Report 2021 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.



Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.



Remuneration matters, including the remuneration policy and remuneration report for approval.



Election of members of the Board of Directors.



Appointment of auditors.



Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, its updated remuneration policy, remuneration report, as well as its Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

As i tem 5 on the agenda it is stated that Nina Smith has chosen not to accept renomination. It is proposed that Merete Eldrup, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen, Vibeke Krag and Preben Sunke are re-elected and Mie Krog is elected for the Board of Directors. Curriculum Vitae of Mie Krog is enclosed as Appendix 1.

Election of Mie Krog and re-election of Michael Demsitz and Per W. Hallgren is subject to their election for the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit at the meeting of Forenet Kredit's Committee of Representatives held on the same date.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company as recommended by the Board Audit Committee.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 4 March 2022

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

