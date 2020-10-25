How Controversy's Favourite Child Imarti Devi is Stealing the Attention from Bigwigs in MP Bypolls

Imarti Devi, the Women and Child Development minister in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the most talked-about candidate in bypolls from Dabra in Gwalior.

Imarti Devi not only put herself in trouble with her remarks in poll speeches but also gave tough time to her party, BJP as well.

After the ‘item’ remark from former CM and Congress state chief Kamal Nath in Dabra, the state minister hit the national headlines and successfully managed to turn the tide against Kamal Nath over women’s dignity.

Congress which was on the front foot against the BJP and Jyotiraditya Scindia over ‘gaddari’ slogan, suddenly found itself clueless after the Kamal Nath referred to the Imrati Devi as ‘item’, receiving criticism across partylines with even Rahul Gandhi slamming the senior leader for his distasteful remarks.

But then, a video surfaced on social media in which Imarti Devi makes a contentious remark against Nath’s family. She was criticised for using the ‘item’ word for Nath’s sister and late mother.

The state minister drew into controversy once again on Friday evening, when after a heated discussion with the locals in Dabra region, she was seen walking away saying “Party Jaye Bhaad Me (Let the party go to hell) on Friday evening.

“Listen! Where Imarti Devi will stand, whether entire Hindustan won’t stand? Imarti Devi is fighting for you along with those from Dabra. Party Jaye Bhad me (Let the party go to hell),” she was heard saying.

Later she tried clarifying the statement saying she was trying to tell farmers that she is the daughter of farmers and labourers and I am with them. As someone asked whether I will sit on dharna with them, one person shouted ‘Congress Zindabad’ and I said ‘Bhad Me Jaye Aisi Party’ (Let the party go to hell).

The minister identified herself as Rani Laxmibai and warned Kamal Nath that she won’t spare him for the insult on Saturday. “If Rahul Gandhi comes to Dabra without sacking Kamal Nath from the party I will reach the stage and ask him how he could tolerate such a man in his party,” Imarti Devi said yesterday.

The BJP leader said that she made up her mind to leave Congress after CM Kamal Nath declined to issue the budget for a canal project in her parched constituency. “I had served the Congress for 20 years and when it came to power, public also wanted me to get them facilities and budget,” she said speaking to a regional news channel.

“CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the other hand has offered schemes worth Rs 650 crore to Dabra”, said added.

Imrati Devi, a staunch loyalist of Jyotiraditya Scindia, never hesitates in exhibiting her deeply-rooted adulation for the ‘Maharaj’. She is known with statements like ‘Ready to Jump into the well for Scindia and ‘Could clean any place with jhadu (broom) if Scindia wants me to do so” in praise of Congress turncoat.

As the bypoll campaigning picked up, Imarti Devi was making headlines with one reason or the another. First Suresh Raje, the Congress candidate made an objectionable remark asking why why her husband never remains visible with her at public functions. After an outcry, Raje had regretted the comment.

Later Imarti Devi had courted controversy in a poll meeting when she said that the state government can ask collectors for the seat and can get it too. She later said that she was referring to BJP only requiring nine seats for majority mark and Congress needed all the 28 seats.

The BJP candidate never fails to remain in controversy. After the dust was settling in on one controversy she raised another with a claim that CM Shivraj and Jyotiraditya Scindia have promised her to appoint as the Deputy Chief Minister if she wins with a landslide margin. The BJP was left clueless and said that it was her confident declaration and snubbed it as translation of public’s aspiration into her words.

However, a maverick of sorts, Imarti Devi had came up with another statement that she will continue to remain a minister even if she loses, prompting Congress to allege that the minister had realised that she was set to lose.

The state minister, also didn’t spare Covid-19 virus. When asked recently why she avoided putting on a face mask, she candidly said that Imarti Devi was born amid mud and cowdung so no virus could dare to roam around her. Meanwhile after drawing flak for bizarre remark, she had started putting on a facial mask.

