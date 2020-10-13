The Controversial Twitter Account Putting ASU Students on Blast For Pandemic Partying

Late last month, Arizona State University placed dozens of students and four Greek chapters on interim suspension, pending an investigation of their alleged violations of COVID-19 safety protocols. The photos displayed in a local news broadcast that night—dozens of students packed together, maskless, on a boat; sorority sisters packing together for rush week—were shocking. But even more surprising was the revelation that they hadn’t been unearthed by a school administrator or the campus newspaper, but by an anonymous student Twitter account known as “ASUcovidTracker.”

The account, which has racked up more than 4,000 followers in the two months since it started, regularly publishes anonymized photos of students violating social distancing guidelines, in between updates on campus case counts and critiques of university policies. It posted some of the first photos of Greek recruitment in early September (“Recruitment week doesn't seem to be following CDC guidelines,” the accompanying text noted dryly), and published the photos of the Lake Pleasant boat party (“more like Lake Un-Pleasant”) on Sept 18—less than a week before the university announced its investigation.

The account is one of many watchdog-style projects to emerge during the pandemic due to public mistrust of the government and school administrations. The creator claims it has helped secure tangible policy victories at ASU, such as stricter punishments for pandemic rule violators and more accurate data reporting from the university. But it has also generated backlash on campus, including from some unlikely sources. Fearing a negative response from the administration, the creator has so far chosen to remain anonymous—appearing on local news stations with his face blurred and voice changed, and conducting operations through a bevy of secure messaging apps.

In an interview through the encrypted communication platform Signal, the creator told The Daily Beast his goal was not to shame individual students, but to hold ASU responsible for inviting thousands of young people to his native Tempe, Arizona, in the midst of a global pandemic. (The creator provided his full name and a photo of his ID card on the condition that his identity not be revealed.)

“I knew that for my community, there was going to be a huge impact to bringing all these students back … especially when a lot of these students don’t care about social distancing or really trying to stop the spread,” he told The Daily Beast. “I just wanted to hold the university accountable in a way that I didn't see happening.”

ASU was one of the first major campuses to announce a return to in-person learning this year, declaring in April that classes would resume at 50 percent capacity in the fall. Despite promises from President Michael Crow that the school would implement “whatever safety measures and health protocols are necessary to keep students and employees safe,” in August, 500 staff and students signed a letter expressing their concerns over campus safety.

In an email to The Daily Beast, a university spokesperson said the school had invested “millions of dollars and thousands of hours” working on strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, including providing tests, increasing campus cleaning, introducing some remote instruction, and placing Plexiglas and signage around campus.

But a major concern for many on campus has been how the school reports its positive case numbers. At first, the university did not release any case counts at all—then only the active cases counts, and then, only recently, a cumulative total. Like some other universities, ASU still does not publish the exact location of people who have tested positive. The stated purpose of this policy is to protect student privacy, but the effect is that students could have been living or learning near an active COVID case and had no idea. (A spokesperson said the university contacts anyone whom a positive student reports having been around for more than 10 minutes at a distance closer than 6 feet.)

