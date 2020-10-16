Toggling between town halls highlights head-spinning contrast: Combative Trump vs. wonkish Biden

Welcome to presidential whiplash. In a campaign with an abundance of novel features, we can now add a new twist: Vote with your remote.

Thursday's dueling presidential town halls, with former Vice President Joe Biden on ABC at the same time President Donald Trump appeared on NBC and its affiliated news networks, forced viewers to either make a decision between the two candidates, jump back and forth, or watch one and record the other for later viewing.

The experience was disorienting, but also revelatory. Separate events normally would be considered inferior to a joint debate, but that's not necessarily the case when you consider the Sept. 29 brawl that was passed off as a debate. And clicking back and forth provided a powerful contrast in personality: a combative Trump wanting to fight the media and a more policy-oriented Biden, seeking to connect with civilian questioners.

Originally, Trump and Biden were scheduled to square off on the same stage Thursday in Miami in the second of three presidential debates, a town-hall format featuring questions from voters.

"This is not how things were supposed to go tonight," said "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, introducing NBC's event in about the most understated way possible.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are pictured during the presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. More

However, in just a week's time, Thursday's event went from a traditional campaign debate to a virtual event after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis to cancellation after Trump rejected that format to a Biden ABC town hall and, finally, to a competing Trump town hall on NBC, which drew criticism from the public, its own employees and even Trump. Whew!

The competing town halls were expected to draw a far smaller combined audience than a head-to-head debate.

As for viewing choices, I chose to toggle. Forget being a study in contrasts. It was like watching two different worlds.

It started with the visual. Trump's town hall was on an outdoor set in Miami, with the president and Guthrie socially distanced, their chairs situated on a Republican red circular carpet. Biden and ABC's George Stephanopoulos sat indoors before a Democratic blue backdrop at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

Although both town halls started with questions about the coronavirus, the tone of the conversations was diametrically opposed. After introductory pleasantries, the Trump-Guthrie colloquy was contentious from the start, the red background an appropriate metaphor for a rising temperature that had nothing to do with Miami's climate.

Guthrie grilled the president about his last negative test before contracting COVID-19, but he didn't give a definitive answer.

"I test quite a bit," Trump said, before Guthrie asked if got a test the day of the debate. "I don't even remember."

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami. More

She challenged him on other COVID-19 matters, bringing up the admission by adviser Chris Christie, who also is recovering from coronavirus, that he was "wrong" not to wear a mask at the White House and pressing the president on whether he supports a policy of seeking herd immunity, which has been rejected by epidemiologists.

