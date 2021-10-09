Controversial SNL choice Kim Kardashian West uses married name in promo as she jokes hosting is easy

Kim Kardashian has joked that hosting Saturday Night Live is ‘easy’ in the first promo for her appearance on the show.

The reality star is set to host the long-running comedy series’ next episode this Saturday on 9 October which will also feature Halsey as the musical guest.

Appearing in a short clip alongside the singer and cast member, Cecily Strong, Kardashian laughed off any nerves.

Strong said to the reality star: “So Kim are you worried about doing sketch comedy?” to which she replied “Why? I don’t have to write sketches do I?” and when she’s told no, she then asks if she’ll have to memorise lines.

This time, Halsey says no as they have cue cards. Kardashian then asks “Everyone else won’t look as good as me will they?” to which Strong says, “No, absolutely not.”

Kardashian then laughs and says: “This is so easy.”

Elsewhere in the promo, Strong jokes about the trio becoming a girl group: “Oh my gosh this crazy thought just occurred to me in this exact moment right now. Should we start our own girl group?”

The comedian is shut down by Halsey, who says: “Absolutely not.” Kardashian then adds: “We already said no when you pitched that backstage.”

Kardashian was announced as an SNL host back in September with many criticising the choice. Actor, Debra Messing, was particularly vocal on Twitter, saying: “Why Kim Kardashian?”

