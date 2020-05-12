Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's $200K donation declined by No Kid Hungry: His 'activities' don't 'align with our mission'

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is on house arrest, slammed children's charity No Kid Hungry for declining his donation. (Photo: Redferns)

Tekashi 6ix9ine's donation to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit focused on ending childhood hunger, has been declined due to his controversial lifestyle. The rapper, who was released from prison last month, announced he was giving $200,000 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, a spokeswoman for the organization said his money won't be accepted.

It all started with a TMZ report that claimed 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, made $2 million in less than a week thanks to the release of his new song and merch sales. A source told the website he planned to donate a tenth of his earnings to No Kid Hungry. 6ix9ine confirmed the report on Instagram in a since-deleted post.

"During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline hero's who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & Families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential," he told his 19.5 million followers. "To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS."

That prompted the organization to speak out.

"We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation," a representative for the campaign told Yahoo Entertainment on Tuesday. "As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

The "FEFE" rapper responded on Instagram in a since-deleted post, writing No Kid Hungry would "rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel."

6ix9ine is known for his controversial past. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a string of gang robberies and shootings and agreed to testify against his former associates in the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2018, he was sentenced to probation for a conviction stemming from the use of a child in a sexual performance.

The 24-year-old is currently on house arrest as he was released from prison early amid COVID-19 concerns. The entertainer suffers from asthma, which his lawyer successfully argued put him in a high-risk category behind bars.

