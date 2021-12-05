Was a controversial penalty to Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck called properly?

Controversy erupted in the second period of the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night after Vincent Trocheck was ejected from the game following a hit to Buffalo’s Tage Thompson along the boards in the Canes’ defensive zone.

The play started in the neutral zone, where Trocheck began pursuing Thompson, who was playing the puck.

“We were skating neck and neck, I was on him the whole way up the ice,” Trockeck said.

When the players reached the boards, Thompson played the puck, and quickly doubled back against the grain.

“He cuts back, and I didn’t have any time to react,” Trocheck said. “He just turned right back into me. It looked bad, but I’m glad he’s alright. I didn’t think it was a 5 and a game.”

Trocheck’s coach, Rod Brind’Amour, agreed with his player.

“I understand, he’s engaging the player and the guy turns up on him,” Brind’Amour said. “I know it looks a lot worse than it was, where his feet come off the ice, but he’s engaging a 6-foot-5 guy, and he’s 5-whatever. I know how it works, I’m just glad the guy wasn’t hurt, came back and played.

“There is onus on the player when you turn up and the guy is on you,” Brind’Amour continued. “That’s about all I can say. I’d like to say something maybe different, but I can’t.”

