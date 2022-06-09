Stephen Curry, Warriors convert controversial Al Horford flagrant foul into 7 points

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
The Boston Celtics were rolling at home in Game 3 on Wednesday.

But the Golden State Warriors — as they've done all series — turned the momentum in their favor with a third-quarter surge. They got a big boost from Stephen Curry, who led a seven-point possession aided by a flagrant foul on Al Horford.

With 5:07 remaining in the quarter, Curry pulled up from a 3-pointer at the top of the arc. Horford reached out to defend the shot and bumped into Curry as he landed. Curry's shot dropped and the whistle blew. Curry counted out four points on his hands. He was three short.

Officials initially rung Horford up for a personal foul to send Curry to the line for one free throw. But the reviewed the foul and referee Scott Foster announced that it was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 for "not allowing the shooter to land safely."

Horford planted his left foot under Curry's body as he landed, a flagrant by the book because of the potential for injury. The flagrant added up to a free throw for Curry and possession for the Warriors. Golden State made the most of it as Otto Porter connected on a 3-pointer after Curry sank his free throw. A possession that started with the Celtics leading 82-73 saw Golden State cut its deficit to 82-80 — a big momentum shift in a game that Boston previously controlled.

The Warriors are arguably to thank for this rule being in place to begin with. During the 2017 Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State's Zaza Pachulia didn't give Kawhi Leonard room to land on a jump shot. Leonard landed on Pachulia's foot and injured his left ankle.

The NBA later updated its flagrant foul rules to include not giving shooters room to land safely.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
