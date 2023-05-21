Cannes director in altercation with police after riding eco-bike on pavement outside hotel

Thierry Frémaux, director of the Institut Lumière, in a heated discussion after the policeman

Cannes film festival’s director became embroiled in a row with a policeman after riding his eco-friendly bike outside one of the Riviera's most glamorous nightspots.

Thierry Fremaux was filmed berating an officer who had asked him to stop outside the Carlton hotel favoured by Hollywood stars.

The argument - which has been branded a "lively discussion" by the festival - is the latest row to centre on Fremaux, who has juggled a number of controversies at the event this year.

He had apparently been asked to stop as he rode his electric bicycle - chosen to be eco-friendly - on the pavement toward the hotel entrance, according to witnesses, and was confronted by a policeman after he dismounted.

🔴 Vous rouliez à bicyclette sur le trottoir.



Un policier vous a demandé deux fois de vous arrêter.



Quand il vous rattrape devant le Carlton vous l’accusez de vous avoir agressé.



Je vous le redis ici, Thierry Frémaux, vous aviez tort et vous n’êtes pas au dessus des lois !… pic.twitter.com/JHKuHIjWGy — Eric Morillot (@EricMorillot) May 20, 2023

The tuxedoed Fremaux then demanded the officer’s name while pointing a finger in his face, before being shoved back by the far larger policeman, according to mobile phone footage.

Fremaux continued the argument under the Calrton’s lavish portico as bystanders attempted to separate the two men, with the director claiming “you hit me”, and vowing to “make a complaint” that will “go very far”.

Footage of the argument shows another man approach Fremaux and tell him “if I may, sir, you were in the wrong”.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Thursday [May18], but the incident had been kept quiet until footage emerged showing the altercation.

The row outside the hotel comes after Fremaux was forced to defend choosing Johnny Depp’s comeback film Jeanne Du Barry to open this year’s festival, despite actresses and activists criticising the decision to give a platform to the star accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp denies the allegation.

Cannes has also come in for criticism for including Le Retour in its official competition, despite claims of crew being mistreated on set, and a heavy fine being issued to producers because they did not declare the film included a sex scene with an underage actor.

The film’s director Catherine Corsini has denied any wrongdoing.

Cannes film festival has explained the incident outside the Carlton, stating: “Last Thursday, at two in the morning, there was a lively discussion between a municipal police officer and Thierry Frémaux.

“The truncated video circulating on social networks is absolutely not an exact reflection. In the minutes that followed, a frank and cordial explication took place, bringing an end to the exchange. The chapter is closed.”

