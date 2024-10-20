Controversial Brentford goal put fire in Manchester United; Van Nistelrooy fumed with official at interval

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Matthijs de Ligt were left fuming after Ethan Pinnock’s opening goal for Brentford on Saturday.

Footage from the stands at Old Trafford shows just how frustrated Van Nistelrooy and De Ligt were when Brentford took the lead at Old Trafford on Saturday, in United’s 2-1 comeback win in the Premier League.

De Ligt is seen shaking his head in disbelief after being told to leave the pitch for a second time following a cut to his head. During the first incident from earlier on he was treated on the pitch and spent some time being assessed whilst Victor Lindelof had been asked to prepare by warming up.

However, De Ligt was fine to continue playing but didn’t want to wear a bandage on his head. Approximately 20 minutes later the gash reopened as blood drained down the side of his face.

The rulebooks state that players must leave the pitch if bleeding and Erik ten Hag later confirmed that this was not the case when De Ligt came off for Pinnock’s opening goal as the blood had dried in at this stage.

You can see from the reaction of the footage below that the medical team take a quick look at De Ligt before coming to the conclusion that there was no fresh blood.

Wow! What a drama here at Old Trafford – de Ligt told to go off to treat the wound before Brentford can take their corner

Brentford scores. And it explodes. For @ViaplayFotball pic.twitter.com/6yhajVQZLP — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) October 19, 2024

Footage courtesy of ViaPlay

In another decision that went against us, unfairly too, it was too late as Brentford took advantage by scoring before the break.

Anger in the tunnel at half-time against Brentford

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

United staff did not leave their emotions behind on the pitch as they entered the dressing room at half-time.

According to the Manchester Evening News, De Ligt got to the tunnel and booted a water bottle before Van Nistelrooy charged down the touchline to fourth official Gavin Ward.

It is understood that the debate continued in the tunnel.

Darren Fletcher’s son Jack was named on the bench and he joined Van Nistelrooy by confronting Ward, raging that De Ligt had to come off for Brentford’s goal – just seconds before the half-time whistle was blown.

Thankfully, United turned things around in the second half with two stunning goals to win 2-1. I’m still concerned about the level of officiating in the Premier League because it keeps hurting us.

More Stories / Latest News

Controversial Brentford goal put fire in Manchester United; Van Nistelrooy fumed with official at interval

Oct 20 2024, 7:00

Juan Mata makes debut at new club in 2-1 defeat to A-League rivals

Oct 20 2024, 6:40

‘Great work-ethic’ – Manchester United star singled out for underrated performance in Brentford win

Oct 20 2024, 6:20