Controversial $10,000 Mustang poster goes on sale for charity

McLaughlin celebrated Ford prematurely wrapping up the 2019 Supercars manufacturers' championship by taking a mock newspaper cover reading 'Mustang wins title' on to the Queensland Raceway podium last Sunday afternoon.

However in doing so he breached rule E6.8.2 (non-permitted item on the podium), and was subsequently slapped with a $10,000 fine by Supercars stewards.

Adding to an expensive celebration, he was also pinged $3000 for his post-race burnout, which went "past the nominated points" according to the stewards report.

DJRTP has responded by putting copies of the now infamous poster on sale to the public with a $20 price tag, the proceeds set to be donated to Camp Quality.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received on social media from Sunday’s race and the aftermath," said DJRTP boss Ryan Story.

"Thanks to Ford we are able to make this now infamous poster available to all our supporters, with all proceeds going to a worthy cause.

"There are few worthier causes in my mind than Camp Quality and the great work they do in the community.

“The podium poster will only be available for a limited time, so please join us in supporting Camp Quality."

McLaughlin, meanwhile, says he has no regrets over taking the poster up on the podium, even if it's left him a little lighter in the hip pocket.

“I always look to involve the crowd as much as I can, and in the post-race excitement on Sunday I was really pumped up,” he said.

“I did a big burnout down the front straight, and then took the poster up on the podium because I wanted to share that feeling with the crowd.

"It felt absolutely right in the moment, and after seeing the response from our sponsors and the fans at the track and on social media I’d absolutely do it again in a heartbeat.

“We’re nothing without our fans, and ultimately we’re in the entertainment business so I hope everyone enjoyed the show."

The poster is on sale now.

