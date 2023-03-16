Who controls the House? Get to know the balance of power in the 118th Congress

WASHINGTON — The 118th United States Congress began its session on Jan. 3, 2023. In the 2022 midterm elections, the Democrats retained control of the Senate. Democrats have had the majority in the Senate since the 117th Congress.

But what about the House of Representatives? Who has control over what's known as the lower chamber? Here is what you need to know about the House in the 118th Congress.

Who controls the House?

In the 118th Congress which runs through Jan. 3, 2025, Republicans have majority control of the House of Representatives. Republicans took back the House by a slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections. The last time Republicans had control of the House was in the 115th Congress.

Of the 435 voting seats in the House, 222 are held by Republicans. Democrats hold 212 seats.

How many members are in the House of Representatives?

There are 435 voting members in the House of Representatives. There are six non-voting members known as delegates:

American Samoa: Amata Coleman Radewagen (R)

District of Columbia: Eleanor Holmes Norton (D)

U.S. Virgin Islands: Stacey Plaskett (D)

Guam: James Moylan (R)

Northern Mariana Islands: Gregorio Sablan (D)

Who is the speaker of the House?

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the speaker of the House. He is the 55th person to serve as speaker of the House. It took 15 rounds of voting to elect McCarthy into the position, the first time in more than a century that the process of electing a speaker took more than one ballot.

