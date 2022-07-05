Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With Alarm Lock Systems

Leading nationwide distributor expands its product line, providing customers with innovative commercial door access products and egress solutions.

Featured Image for Controlled Products Systems Group

Featured Image for Controlled Products Systems Group

DENVER, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control and security products, today announced it has partnered with Alarm Lock Systems, a Division of NAPCO Security Technologies, which specializes in the manufacturing and design of commercial pedestrian door technology solutions.

"We are proud to partner with a company with such a rich history of offering cutting-edge and reliable products for multiple types of applications," said Zach Eichenberger, Product Director, CPSG. "This partnership underscores our commitment to our customers by providing them an even broader range of best-in-class solutions that meet today's end-user expectations.

In addition to a broad range of legacy solutions, Alarm Lock Systems recently introduced Air Access; the revolutionary cell-based hosted wireless access control system for small and medium-size businesses. Air Access delivers an easy-to-install and -operate cloud-based access control system incorporating wireless panels, readers, wireless locks, and mobile application. This ecosystem expands up to 63 access points for a flat monthly fee structure.

Customers can purchase Alarm Lock products from any CPSG Branch location or online at controlledproducts.com.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and safety equipment in the U.S. With 34 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access control products available on the market. As a broadline distributor, CPSG provides its customers with expansive inventory and leads the industry in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products and services or to find a location near you, visit controlledproducts.com.

Story continues

About Alarm Lock

Alarm Lock Systems, LLC is a respected leader in the design and manufacture of commercial door technology solutions for over four decades, specializing in access and egress solutions for education, healthcare, government, airports, corporations, and mixed-use environments, multi-use commercial, retail, transportation & industry. Best-known for field-proven standalone Trilogy® electronic keyless access locks, provide access control with PIN-code or built-in HID® Prox, Multi-technology or swipe reader for ID badges, the winning series has continued to evolve over time for varied applications and market requirements. Alarm Lock, a Division of NAPCO Security Technologies, sells its solutions solely to security professionals through independent security & locking distributors, contract hardware suppliers, and wholesalers nationwide. To learn more, go to alarmlock.com.

Contact

Jamie Emerson

5000 Osage St. #500

Denver, CO 80221

O: 800.622.5335

jemerson@controlledproducts.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



