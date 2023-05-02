Controlled explosion outside Buckingham Palace after man arrested for throwing ‘gun cartridges’ into grounds

File: Union flags hang outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (PA Wire)

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the Palace grounds.

Police swooped and arrested a man outside the Palace at roughly 7pm.

Officers said a man approached the palace gates and threw a number of items, including suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds.

A controlled detonation was carried out. No shots were fired, Scotland Yard said.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

The suspected cartridges have been removed and taken for examination.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, said police.

More follows.