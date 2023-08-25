How out of control spending and a botched US expansion left NHS partner on brink of collapse

Ali Parsa became an on paper billionaire after the value of his company, Babylon, surged to $4bn following its US listing

Patients awaiting check ups across the US earlier this month received an unexpected email. Babylon, the virtual GP app, informed them their bookings had been cancelled and it was shutting down. Some had as little as one hour’s notice.

Staff at the telehealth company were equally blindsided. On Monday, August 7, US employees were sacked. Two days later, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for two US divisions.

Babylon, the UK-founded technology company that tried to transform healthcare, is on the brink. Founded by the Iranian-born entrepreneur Ali Parsa, 58, it has endured huge losses and is struggling with debt.

Its UK division, which serves the NHS through its GP at Hand app, is for sale. Babylon has warned the UK business risks administration if no sale or funding is forthcoming.

Listed in New York, the company’s shares have plunged 99pc since a disastrous float in 2021 that briefly valued it at $4bn. Investors have been wiped out and hundreds of jobs are at stake.

Per Brilioth, an investor at Swedish fund VNV who backed Babylon, wrote in his firm’s annual report that the company’s fate was “enormously painful… a bullet, a scar that will hurt for a long time”.

What went wrong? And how did the usually risk-averse NHS end up working with a company that flipped so easily from boom to bust?

Founded in 2013, Babylon raised over $1bn from investors with the aim of making healthcare “affordable for everyone on earth”. Backers included Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Parsa, who fled Iran in the 1980s as a refugee, worked at Goldman Sachs before founding private hospital business Circle Health in Britain.

His new business, Babylon, let patients hold consultations via video with qualified doctors. Appointments were booked and held on its app.

As well as private check ups, it set up a free NHS service, GP at Hand, in 2017 that still serves 100,000 patients.

The company started working with a local GP surgery in Fulham, promising the NHS faster patient triage using its technology instead of receptionists. Its also promised to free up GP time and save the NHS money.

The service was a hit with patients who signed up in droves. However, a surge in new patients at the practice created a funding deficit of more than £20m for the local NHS authority.

Patients from outside the area eagerly signed up for the new digital NHS GP, but this forced the local trust to take on their costs.

Still, the startup won endorsements from Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary, who hailed its “revolutionary” app at a speech at its headquarters in 2018. He pledged to make it “available for all”.

Babylon also expanded its NHS services outside of London to Birmingham and Wolverhampton, although last year it retrenched as it admitted the service was simply not profitable.

From the start, there were critics. Years before the arrival of ChatGPT, it launched an AI symptom-checking chatbot. Some doctors raised questions over its accuracy. Babylon accused rivals of “mudslinging”.

Doctors also argued that the app largely attracted younger, healthier patients, rather than those who needed a GP most. The result was that NHS GPs were left to deal with a larger number of sicker patients who needed more costly treatment.

However, the pandemic seemed to vindicate Parsa’s decisions as interest in telemedicine surged.

The company targeted rapid expansion in the US. It went public in a complex deal known as a Spac that at one point valued the business at $4bn.

While the transaction briefly made Parsa a paper billionaire, it turned into a “disaster”, he later admitted. The deal largely fell apart and what was meant to have been a cash injection left the company with a $300m funding shortfall.

Tommy Stadlen, co-founder of investment firm Giant Ventures, said the botched deal “caused a downward spiral Babylon could not halt”.

Babylon bled money as the US market proved hard to crack. In 2022, it lost $221m on $1.1bn in revenues. It also invested $31m in a US in-person health network that it never truly joined up to its digital business.

One source claims: “The US was built on a house of cards.”

There are also questions about its spending. The company opened a plush London headquarters, near Harrods in Knightsbridge, in the summer of 2021 despite still being unprofitable.

According to one claim, the business also spent a “six figure” sum on expensive office plants and bonsai trees.

Lavish spending on Parsa’s pay package as well as six figure sums going toward office shrubbery helped drain Babylon's funds - Geoff Pugh

In 2022, Parsa was awarded $7.1m in pay and stock awards, despite its share price collapse.

As losses mounted and its share price dwindled, Babylon turned to lenders to plug its funding gaps. It borrowed more than $300m from lender Albacore.

However, it was not enough. Recent weeks have seen a scramble to save the business.

Albacore tried to engineer a merger deal to rescue the business but it fell apart at the start of this month after one of Babylon’s biggest clients, healthcare giant Centene, informed the business it would not renew its contracts.

Centene accounted for half of Babylon’s revenues.

Babylon and its lenders are expected to make a final decision over its future on Friday, according to technology news website Sifted.

If a buyer can’t be found, the 100,000 people who signed up to GP at Hand will be left in limbo.

Andy Slaughter, Labour MP for Hammersmith, says Babylon’s struggles create “a new set of problems. What happens to the 100,000 people who signed up? How does it affect other practices already under strain?”

Babylon previously said its UK operations continue as normal and a spokesman for NHS North West London said earlier this month there would be “no impact on services at this time”.

Parsa admits taking Babylon public when he did was his “biggest mistake”.

If Babylon and GP at Hand do fail, it could deter the NHS from further experiments with going digital. With record waiting lists and a lack of staff, it may be patients who count the cost.



Babylon did not respond to requests for comment.