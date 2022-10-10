Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the midterm election races to watch

Democrats are on the defensive as they try to retain their majority in the 50-50 Senate. With President Joe Biden in the White House, his party narrowly controls the chamber, thanks to the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

Republicans hope to be able to thwart Biden's agenda by capturing the Senate.

Analysts originally projected November to be a blowout victory for Republicans across the board in the face of low approval ratings for Biden and voter concerns about the economy and inflation. But a series of legislative wins for Democrats on Capitol Hill and primary victories by Trump-backed Republican candidates in battleground states have made control of the chamber more of a coin toss.

"Democrats' standing has improved over the past few months in most of these races," analyst Jessica Taylor wrote recently for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. "However, with the races fully engaging post-Labor Day and rescue money coming in to bail out weak GOP nominees from super PACs, we expect them to tighten once again."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. has said he believes “there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate.” He commented that “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” in Senate races.

Here are important Senate races to keep an eye on (* denotes incumbent):

Georgia: Raphael Warnock* (D) vs. Herschel Walker (R)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who won his Senate seat in a special election in 2020, is seeking reelection for a full six-year term. Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is his GOP challenger.

While Republicans have voiced concerns over Walker’s competency as a candidate, the Trump-endorsed candidate boasts name recognition that could be enough to propel him over the finish line in November. However, Walker has faced attacks over reports that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion over a decade ago.

Walker, who has advocated for a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, has denied the report, calling it a “flat out-lie” in a statement shared on Twitter. He said he had "no idea" who the woman could be on Fox News.

But on Wednesday night, the Daily Beast also reported the woman is the mother of one of Walker's children.

The Republican nominee also faced criticism from his 19-year-old son, Christian, who asked his father to stop “lying” and accusing him of “destroying” others’ lives in a string of tweets last week.

Arizona: Mark Kelly* (D) vs. Blake Masters (R)

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents Republicans have their eye on unseating. Kelly, who has served only two years after winning a special election, has to face Arizona voters again to serve a full six-year term.

Kelly is up against Trump-backed venture capitalist Blake Masters. Masters earned Donald Trump’s backing partly because he has supported the former president's baseless claims of election fraud. In an interview with NBC News, Masters said he would have objected to the certification of the 2020 election had he been a senator at the time.

Master’s nomination could be precarious for Republicans who are set on reclaiming the Senate majority. Though GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters in Arizona, Kelly has a slight edge over Masters with a 3 percentage point lead at 51%-48%, within the margin of error, according to a CBS News and YouGov poll.

The two had what's likely to be their only debate Thursday, a spirited exchange dominated by abortion, immigration and the economy.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and his Republican challenger Blake Masters, right, arrive on stage prior to a televised debate in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Nevada: Cortez Masto* (D) vs. Laxalt (R)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will be facing off against her Republican opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, in a race national Republicans have identified as their best chance to flip.

The race between the two candidates is anyone's game. Laxalt leads Cortez Masto by only 2 percentage points at 48%-46% according to a poll from CNN, within the margin of error.

The economy is top issue for most Nevadan voters at 44%. Laxalt has centered his campaign on economic concerns, placing blame on Cortez Masto and Biden for high inflation rates.

But abortion ranks second at 14% of voters according to the poll.

Abortion could prove to be pivotal in the Silver State. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – which had established a constitutional right to an abortion – could swing voters in Cortez Masto’s favor.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., attends a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Pennsylvania: Fetterman (D) vs. Oz (R)

Pennsylvania’s Senate race is open after Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced his retirement. Democrats saw a chance to flip Toomey’s seat blue in one of the most consequential swing states.

Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is leading his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz by 6 percentage points at 46%-40%, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

Fetterman previously led Oz by several percentage points in other earlier polls, but Oz has managed to narrow the gap through a surge of spending from the GOP and health complications for Fetterman.

Fetterman has recently returned to the campaign trail after a three-month hiatus after a stroke.

New Hampshire: Hassan* (D) vs. Bolduc (R)

In New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., faces an uphill battle after a poll by Saint Anselm College found voters have a low approval rating of her at 44%.

Hassan will be taking on Don Bolduc, a Trump-style candidate who won the Granite State's Senate GOP primary. Bolduc's victory was an outcome establishment Republicans tried to avoid after an outpour of money, believing his long-shot chances of being elected could jeopardize their plans to reclaim Senate control.

Democrats have attacked Bolduc for comments he made towards Hassan, telling WMUR that Hassan should "get over it" in regards to abortion;

Among independent voters, Hassan holds an 8 percentage point lead over Bolduc at 49%-41%, an indication that the fears of establishment Republicans could come to fruition, according to a poll by St. Anselm College.

Hassan also holds a slightly smaller lead among all likely voters at 6 percentage points at 49%-43%, according to the same poll.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks to reporters after signing papers to file for reelection, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Secretary of State's office in Concord, N.H.

Wisconsin: Johnson* (R) vs. Barnes (D)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is the most vulnerable GOP incumbent on this list. After reneging on a self-imposed limit of 12 years in office, Johnson announced he would be running for a third term, saying in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that the country “is in too much peril.”

Johnson is running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, who would be the state's first Black senator if he unseats Johnson.

Biden won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point in 2020 – as did Trump in 2016 – making this year's Senate race anyone's game.

But while Biden's approval rating has been unfavorable, Wisconsin voters have been cool on Johnson as well. Johnson had a 41% approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll by Public Policy Polling.

Despite his approval rating, the race is neck-and-neck. Barnes and Johnson are tied at 47%-47%, according to the same poll.

Republicans have relentlessly aired ads trying to tie Barnes to high crime rates and focusing on his previous support of reducing police budgets, labeling him as a "defund the police Democrat."

Barnes' campaign has responded with its own ads including one featuring a retired police offer saying Barnes "doesn't want to defund the police."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations, speaks as the panel holds a hearing on charges of corruption and misconduct at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

North Carolina: Beasley (D) vs. Budd (R)

In North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will be battling for GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat after he announced he would not be seeking a fourth term.

Beasley has significantly outraised Budd – by more than double – as of June 30. But North Carolina has not sent a Democratic senator to Washington since 2008.

Trump recently came down to the Tar Heel State to stump for North Carolina Republicans, Budd included.

The race is virtually tied with Beasley leading Budd by one percentage point at 49%-48% according to a poll released by Civiqs, within the poll's margin of error.

"The state does have a sizable unaffiliated voter bloc, and the key for Beasley is to win over those voters, particularly in suburban Charlotte and Raleigh, while also picking off moderate Republicans who Budd turns off," Taylor wrote. "The fundamentals of the race still slightly favor Budd, but if this turns out to be a nontraditional year, that may not hold."

