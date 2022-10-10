Control of the Senate is now a coin flip: These are the midterm election races to watch

Ken Tran, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Democrats are on the defensive as they try to retain their majority in the 50-50 Senate. With President Joe Biden in the White House, his party narrowly controls the chamber,  thanks to the ability of Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

Republicans hope to be able to thwart Biden's agenda by capturing the Senate.

Analysts originally projected November to be a blowout victory for Republicans across the board in the face of low approval ratings for Biden and voter concerns about the economy and inflation. But a series of legislative wins for Democrats on Capitol Hill and primary victories by Trump-backed Republican candidates in battleground states have made control of the chamber more of a coin toss.

"Democrats' standing has improved over the past few months in most of these races," analyst Jessica Taylor wrote recently for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. "However, with the races fully engaging post-Labor Day and rescue money coming in to bail out weak GOP nominees from super PACs, we expect them to tighten once again."

Stay updated on these races: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Aug. 23 Primary takeaways: DeSantis's challenger chosen; New York Democrats wage intra-party fights

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. has said he believes “there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate.” He commented that “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” in Senate races.

Here are important Senate races to keep an eye on (* denotes incumbent):

Georgia: Raphael Warnock* (D) vs. Herschel Walker (R)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who won his Senate seat in a special election in 2020, is seeking reelection for a full six-year term. Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is his GOP challenger.

While Republicans have voiced concerns over Walker’s competency as a candidate, the Trump-endorsed candidate boasts name recognition that could be enough to propel him over the finish line in November. However, Walker has faced attacks over reports that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion over a decade ago.

Walker, who has advocated for a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, has denied the report, calling it a “flat out-lie” in a statement shared on Twitter. He said he had "no idea" who the woman could be on Fox News.

But on Wednesday night, the Daily Beast also reported the woman is the mother of one of Walker's children.

The Republican nominee also faced criticism from his 19-year-old son, Christian, who asked his father to stop “lying” and accusing him of “destroying” others’ lives in a string of tweets last week.

Up for debate?: Midterm candidates dispute rules and dodge debates in a new campaign normal

Arizona: Mark Kelly* (D) vs. Blake Masters (R)

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents Republicans have their eye on unseating. Kelly, who has served only two years after winning a special election, has to face Arizona voters again to serve a full six-year term.

Kelly is up against Trump-backed venture capitalist Blake Masters. Masters earned Donald Trump’s backing partly because he has supported the former president's baseless claims of election fraud. In an interview with NBC News, Masters said he would have objected to the certification of the 2020 election had he been a senator at the time.

Takeaways: In debate, Arizona secretary of state race all about 2020 election denials

Master’s nomination could be precarious for Republicans who are set on reclaiming the Senate majority. Though GOP voters outnumber Democratic voters in Arizona, Kelly has a slight edge over Masters with a 3 percentage point lead at 51%-48%, within the margin of error, according to a CBS News and YouGov poll.

The two had what's likely to be their only debate Thursday, a spirited exchange dominated by abortion, immigration and the economy.

TV ads, takeout food, 'campaign attire': Here's how 2022 midterm candidates are spending their money

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and his Republican challenger Blake Masters, right, arrive on stage prior to a televised debate in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ORG XMIT: AZRF105
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and his Republican challenger Blake Masters, right, arrive on stage prior to a televised debate in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) ORG XMIT: AZRF105

Nevada: Cortez Masto* (D) vs. Laxalt (R)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will be facing off against her Republican opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, in a race national Republicans have identified as their best chance to flip.

The race between the two candidates is anyone's game. Laxalt leads Cortez Masto by only 2 percentage points at 48%-46% according to a poll from CNN, within the margin of error.

The economy is top issue for most Nevadan voters at 44%. Laxalt has centered his campaign on economic concerns, placing blame on Cortez Masto and Biden for high inflation rates.

But abortion ranks second at 14% of voters according to the poll.

Abortion could prove to be pivotal in the Silver State. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – which had established a constitutional right to an abortion – could swing voters in Cortez Masto’s favor.

Related: Channeling abortion outrage, Democratic women push for upsets in Senate elections

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., attends a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., attends a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Pennsylvania: Fetterman (D) vs. Oz (R)

Pennsylvania’s Senate race is open after Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced his retirement. Democrats saw a chance to flip Toomey’s seat blue in one of the most consequential swing states.

Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is leading his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz by 6 percentage points at 46%-40%, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

Fetterman previously led Oz by several percentage points in other earlier polls, but Oz has managed to narrow the gap through a surge of spending from the GOP and health complications for Fetterman.

How Oz closed the gap: Is it a warning sign for Democrats?

Fetterman has recently returned to the campaign trail after a three-month hiatus after a stroke.

More: John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz exchange viral troll campaigns over traditional debate

A closer look at Pennsylvania: At rally for Fetterman in Pennsylvania - and beyond - abortion takes center stage

New Hampshire: Hassan* (D) vs. Bolduc (R)

In New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., faces an uphill battle after a poll by Saint Anselm College found voters have a low approval rating of her at 44%.

Hassan will be taking on Don Bolduc, a Trump-style candidate who won the Granite State's Senate GOP primary. Bolduc's victory was an outcome establishment Republicans tried to avoid after an outpour of money, believing his long-shot chances of being elected could jeopardize their plans to reclaim Senate control.

Democrats have attacked Bolduc for comments he made towards Hassan, telling WMUR that Hassan should "get over it" in regards to abortion;

Among independent voters, Hassan holds an 8 percentage point lead over Bolduc at 49%-41%, an indication that the fears of establishment Republicans could come to fruition, according to a poll by St. Anselm College.

Hassan also holds a slightly smaller lead among all likely voters at 6 percentage points at 49%-43%, according to the same poll.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks to reporters after signing papers to file for reelection, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Secretary of State's office in Concord, N.H.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks to reporters after signing papers to file for reelection, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Secretary of State's office in Concord, N.H.

Wisconsin: Johnson* (R) vs. Barnes (D)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is the most vulnerable GOP incumbent on this list. After reneging on a self-imposed limit of 12 years in office, Johnson announced he would be running for a third term, saying in an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that the country “is in too much peril.”

Johnson is running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, who would be the state's first Black senator if he unseats Johnson.

Biden won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point in 2020 – as did Trump in 2016 – making this year's Senate race anyone's game.

But while Biden's approval rating has been unfavorable, Wisconsin voters have been cool on Johnson as well. Johnson had a 41% approval rating among likely voters, according to a poll by Public Policy Polling.

Despite his approval rating, the race is neck-and-neck. Barnes and Johnson are tied at 47%-47%, according to the same poll.

Republicans have relentlessly aired ads trying to tie Barnes to high crime rates and focusing on his previous support of reducing police budgets, labeling him as a "defund the police Democrat."

Barnes' campaign has responded with its own ads including one featuring a retired police offer saying Barnes "doesn't want to defund the police."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations, speaks as the panel holds a hearing on charges of corruption and misconduct at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations, speaks as the panel holds a hearing on charges of corruption and misconduct at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

North Carolina: Beasley (D) vs. Budd (R)

In North Carolina, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will be battling for GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat after he announced he would not be seeking a fourth term.

Beasley has significantly outraised Budd – by more than double – as of June 30. But North Carolina has not sent a Democratic senator to Washington since 2008.

Trump recently came down to the Tar Heel State to stump for North Carolina Republicans, Budd included.

Related: Donald Trump embraces QAnon at North Carolina rally as ties to violence raise concern

The race is virtually tied with Beasley leading Budd by one percentage point at 49%-48% according to a poll released by Civiqs, within the poll's margin of error.

"The state does have a sizable unaffiliated voter bloc, and the key for Beasley is to win over those voters, particularly in suburban Charlotte and Raleigh, while also picking off moderate Republicans who Budd turns off," Taylor wrote. "The fundamentals of the race still slightly favor Budd, but if this turns out to be a nontraditional year, that may not hold."

Stay updated on these races and other important Senate races: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate control is a coin flip: Races to watch in midterm elections

Latest Stories

  • Nicole Kidman's Toned Abs In A Bra Top In These Keith Urban BTS Pics Are 💯

    Nicole Kidman just posted some behind-the-scenes shots supporting Keith Urban on Instagram, and her sculpted abs are on full display. She loves scenic runs.

  • Child poverty campaigners fear '200,000 more kids will face poverty' if benefit payments don't go up in line with inflation

    Around 200,000 more children will be pushed into poverty if benefit payments don't go up in line with inflation, new analysis suggests. It's prompted campaigners to call on ministers to stick by the former chancellor's pledge to uprate welfare payments in real terms next April. Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have so far not ruled out taking a different course, with reports suggesting benefit payments will rise with average earnings instead, meaning households will get less support.

  • GOP Governor Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial

    GOP Governor Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denialFace The Nation, CBS

  • The Tourists Who Thought Now Is a GREAT Time to Visit Russia

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersHundreds of thousands of Russian men have fled the country in the past two weeks and Western leaders are issuing increasingly ominous warnings about the potential for a nuclear strike—but some foreign tourists have bafflingly decided now is the perfect time to vacation there.“Hey guys! I got a visa to Russia and I really want to explore Moscow because I might move here. However, I only know a couple people who live there and they’re mostly busy. So would anyone like to

  • Endorsement: Gov. Newsom has earned another term leading California

    In his next term, the governor must ensure that the progressive changes he's pushed are implemented effectively.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • University, college curling lags in Canadian curling scene

    CALGARY — In the aftermath of missing the playoffs in February's Winter Olympics, Jennifer Jones and her teammates discussed why other countries have become so strong in international curling. The conversation planted an idea in the head of Jones' second Jocelyn Peterman. She was still in Beijing when she messaged her curling club's director about establishing varsity curling teams for the University of Calgary. A U of C alumnus, Peterman looked north for her reasoning. The University of Alberta

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Redblacks beat Montreal 24-18, spoil Als' chance to clinch playoff spot at home

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to spoil the Montreal Alouettes' chance to clinch a playoff spot at home and grab a 24-18 win on Monday. Trevor Harris tried to throw a game-winning touchdown from the 20-yard line on third down with seconds left. The Ottawa defence forced a turnover on downs and the visitors left Percival Molson Stadium with a win. In their first game under interim head coach Bob Dyce, the Redblacks (4-11) snapped a three-game losing streak and

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to