Control of the Senate hangs in the balance on Election Day. Here are key Senate races to watch

WASHINGTON – The presidential election isn't the only critical race happening on November 3. Democrats and Republicans will battle across the country over control of the Senate.

The Senate is currently split 53-47 between Republicans and Democrats. There are 35 seats up for election in the Senate, and of those, 23 belong to Republicans and 12 to Democrats. Democrats would need to win four seats for a majority, or three seats if Democrats win the White House.

There are now nine Republican-held seats rated as either leaning Democratic or toss-ups by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, up from eight a few weeks ago.

By contrast, they list only one Democratic seat as leaning Republican, and none as a toss-up.

There are also a few Senate races making headlines that aren't in the tossup or upset categories.

Republicans have held a majority in the Senate since 2014, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he believes there is a “50-50” chance of Democrats winning a majority in the Senate come Tuesday.

Here are where a few of these key races currently stand and issues in the races:

Leans Democrat

Arizona

Republican Sen. Martha McSally, a former military pilot who has aligned herself closely with President Donald Trump, faces a tough race from former astronaut Mark Kelly, a gun control activist whose wife former Rep. Gabby Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011.

McSally was appointed to the seat after the late Sen. John McCain passed away in 2018. She lost to Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Arizona has long been considered a red state, but it has shifted in recent years to battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. If Kelly wins, both senators from Arizona will be Democrats for the first time since the 1950s.

Kelly is up about three points in RealClearPolitics' polling average, falling a bit from a nearly eight-point lead a few weeks ago.

A moment from Trump's campaign rally in Arizona went viral Thursday, with him hurrying McSally on stage and telling her to speak quickly: "You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don’t want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on. Let’s go.”

Colorado

Colorado's Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner has faced a tough race against the state's former governor, John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper, who also ran for the Democratic presidential nomination this year, has consistently been polling ahead of Gardner.

Gardner was elected to the Senate in 2014 by upsetting a Democratic incumbent senator, but the political foundation in Colorado has shifted significantly since then, driven by a demographic that dislikes Trump.

Toss up

Georgia – special election

Republican Kelly Loeffler, a millionaire Republican donor who, like McSally, was appointed to the U.S. Senate after the seat was vacated faces a tight reelection race against both sides of the aisle.

Loeffler, who was sworn in January of 2020, is currently running against Republican Congressman Doug Collins, a staunch Trump ally, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, and several other candidates in a special election.

Warnock is currently polling slightly ahead of the two main Republican candidates.

Many speculated that Loeffler would try appeal to moderate women in the Atlanta suburbs who might be drifting away from the Republican Party. But she has instead tried to depict herself as the most conservative candidate in the race.