Control holds key for England and ‘haunted’ Rice insists team are wiser

It always comes back to control with England. In the very biggest matches, with the stakes high and the pressure rising, they have never quite been able to stay on top of things under Gareth Southgate. Indeed, as Declan Rice bounced over for a chat in the aftermath of England winning their semi-final against the Netherlands thanks to expert finishing from Ollie Watkins, what he remembered most was squandering the initiative after going up 1-0 against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Three years on, the memory of Roberto Mancini’s tactical adjustments, Marco Verratti and Jorginho outpassing England and the eventual defeat on penalties still hurt.

“Seeing Italy lift that trophy will haunt me for ever,” Rice said. “We know what we have to do compared to last time, in terms of how to control the game, not to sit back like we did in previous tournaments and when Italy came on to us. We know how we can win this final.”

There was a realism to England after beating a decent but hardly awe-inspiring Netherlands. Southgate would not agree with the notion that Spain could lack the experience to handle Sunday’s final in Berlin. Luis de la Fuentes’s side are favourites and Southgate thinks England must be perfect to beat them.

Rice marvelled at Spain’s 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal whipping a shot into the top corner against France. “We have massive respect for them,” he said. “I was trying to get a scholarship when I was 16 and you’ve got Yamal putting one in the top bins. They have so many experienced heads and some fantastic midfield players.”

Southgate took succour from the big characters in his team. His faith in Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw and Rice is unflinching. But he is watching a new spirit emerge. Eberechi Eze, Marc Guéhi, Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney, Kobbie Mainoo and Watkins have grown in stature, giving the squad fresh enthusiasm.

The nervousness detected by Southgate after England drew with Denmark has disappeared. They produced their best football of the tournament in the first half against the Netherlands, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Mainoo an impossibly skilful trio.

The concern is England’s drift after the Netherlands adjusted their tactics for the second half. Little happened for long spells. Bringing on Palmer and Watkins clearly worked, but those periods when England lose momentum remain a problem. Against Spain, who will have Rodri, Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo hoarding possession in midfield, there can be no let-up.

England can not pass as badly as they did against Italy. After that final, Uefa’s technical observers reported that England, who used a 3-4-2-1 system, hit too many long balls, were “scared to lose” and did not use their wing-backs properly during the second half.

The 3-4-2-1 of 2024 is more attacking. Southgate essentially picked eight defensive players against Italy, with Shaw and Trippier as the wing-backs. Now, one of his wing-backs – Saka – is basically playing as a winger. Mainoo is more enterprising than Kalvin Phillips in midfield and Jude Bellingham and Foden are better No 10s than Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling.

“In the last two games we have spoken about Switzerland and Netherlands and how they keep the ball, but we kept the ball as good, if not better,” Rice said. “I felt really good with Kobbie in there, playing really close together. Stones and the back three has really helped. Jude and Phil in the 10s has really helped.

“When we’ve sat back in we’ve felt solid. The improvement from the last Euros on the back five is that we’re keeping the ball much better. You have players at club level that are used to taking the ball under pressure and playing in pockets.”

Rice, who was at fault when Xavi Simons gave the Netherlands an early lead, talked about regaining his composure after his mistake. England have trailed in all three knockout ties but they keep coming up with special moments such as Bellingham’s overhead kick against Slovakia, those ice-cold penalties against Switzerland and Watkins as the latest supersub in Dortmund.

“Until you have coached a European final, there is so much around it that is different,” Southgate said. “You can not help but learn from those experiences. The whole group are showing that through the six matches they have had. There is a lot to take in, a lot in my mind.”

In Rice’s mind was his blossoming partnership with Mainoo, a 19-year-old of astonishing maturity. That, more than anything, should give England confidence. Their midfield was muddled at the start of the tournament, with Trent Alexander-Arnold trialled in a three and Conor Gallagher hauled off at half-time against Slovenia, but Mainoo’s ability on the ball has offered a fix.

With Rice holding, and in a system that puts more players in the middle, it is easier for Mainoo to express himself. The defensive weaknesses that were more evident when England were in a 4-2-3-1 system are less obvious.

“You speak to him and just feel his calm presence,” Rice said. “He is not scared to say it how it is. There was something towards the end when he gave me a pass between the lines and I got sold short for it. We had to sprint back and we had a bit at each other, but that is good because you need that relationship. At 19, I can’t imagine many saying that to older players and that’s what I love about him.

“That is what the lads love about him as well. He gets that respect, he has that leadership. The way he takes the ball, and the conversations we’ve been having daily with each other, has brought us together.”

The next challenge for Rice and Mainoo is to stick tight to each other against Spain. If England can maintain control in the middle, they will have a chance of winning their first overseas final.