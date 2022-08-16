Contreras, Rosario, Acuña lead Braves' blowout win over Mets

  • Atlanta Braves' William Contreras swings the pink sword in the dugout after his home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario swings the sword in the dugout after William Contreras and he hit consecutive home runs against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider works during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' William Contreras smiles after his home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his RBI double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • A member of the Atlanta Braves training staff tends to a small cut on Dansby Swason's forehead after he slid headfirst into second base with a double in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Swanson stayed in the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew race to cover the infield during a rain shower in the second inning of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Braves on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
GEORGE HENRY
·4 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

The victory moved the second-place Braves 4 1/2 games back of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20.

Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness.

New York had allowed two runs or fewer in eight straight games to tie a franchise record set in 1969. Contreras’ homer ended the Mets’ streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Braves, who improved to 48-19 since June 1, sent 12 batters to the plate and blew the game open to make it 13-1 with an eight-run sixth on Michael Harris II’s single, Acuña’s double, Dansby Swanson’s two-run single, Matt Olson’s single and Travis d’Arnaud’s three-run homer.

Atlanta took a 3-0 lead in the second. After Contreras connected for the 16th time and Rosario went deep for the fourth, the Braves tacked on another run with two outs when Mark Canha lost track of a flyball by Acuña that went over the left fielder’s head and allowed Harris to score from first. Acuña was credited with a double. That was all before rain prompted umpires to call for the tarp.

Atlanta starter Spencer Strider (7-4) also returned after the delay and retired 10 of the last 12 batters he faced, the only blemishes a two-out walk to Starling Marte in the third and a leadoff double by Jeff McNeil in the fifth. McNeil advanced to third on the play when Acuña made an errant throw from right-center and scored on a groundout to make it 5-1.

Strider, a rookie, was coming off the shortest start of his career, a 6-4 loss at New York on Aug. 7. The right-hander struck out four and gave up three hits and one run in five innings.

Atlanta went up 5-0 in the fourth on Acuña’s RBI double and Swanson’s RBI single. Vaughn Grissom crossed the plate on Acuña’s double, giving the rookie a run scored in each of his first six career games.

The Mets were attempting to move 36 games over .500 for the first time since the final game of 1988, when the club finished 100-60.

Carrasco (13-5) gave up four hits with one walk and one strikeout. The right-hander had gone 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA over his last seven starts, and New York was 7-0 over that stretch.

BLOWOUT

The Mets used position player Darin Ruf to pitch the seventh and eighth. Ruf retired six of the seven batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Luis Guillorme could miss four to six weeks after undergoing an MRI that revealed a moderate left groin strain. INF Deven Marrero was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Guillorme on the active roster. ... C Tomás Nido is sidelined with a non-injury related illness. C Michael Pérez was called up to replace him.

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (arm fatigue) and LHP Max Fried (concussion) are both candidates to start on Thursday opposite Mets ace Jacob deGrom. ... 2B Ozzie Albies (broken foot) is hitting in the cage and ramping up baseball activities. He could return early next month. ... RHP Mike Soroka (Achilles tendon) will make his first rehab start on Tuesday for Class A Rome. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2020 and has had three surgeries on his Achilles tendon. ... Rosario left the game in the sixth with left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA) will face RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26) as the teams play the second game of a four-game series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the