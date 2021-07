Shooting outside Nationals Park halts Padres-Washington game

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park.

Two people were shot, according to a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium.

Washington police later tweeted that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres’ dugout on the third base side for safety.

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Willson Contreras capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending Chicago past Arizona.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.

It was the Cubs’ first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

TIGERS 1, TWINS 0, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 5, TWINS 4, 8 INNINGS, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and Detroit beat Minnesota for a doubleheader sweep.

The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth.

But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.

Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a victory. Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Akil Baddoo hit a three-run triple for Detroit in the second game. Tyler Alexander gave up two runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs for Minnesota. Nelson Cruz had two hits and drove in a run.

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.

INDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland for its fourth win in five games

Cal Quantrill (2-2) threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI double, Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly and Austin Hedges added two hits for Cleveland.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (8-8) struck out seven in six innings. He walked one and allowed two runs and six hits.

BRAVES 9, RAYS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out Tampa Bay.

Fried (7-5) did not allow a baserunner to reach second. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts.

Pederson had two hits, including an infield single to a vacant third base against the Rays’ defensive shift in the eighth. His homer, off Josh Fleming (7-5), was the highlight of a six-run fourth inning.

Freddie Freeman added to the lead with his 21st homer.

CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis snapped San Francisco's five-game winning streak.

Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his last 21 innings, covering three starts. The South Korean-born left-hander was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the United States.

St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games at home against the Giants.

Kim allowed three hits in an 85-pitch outing. He struck out one, walked two and left with a 3-0 lead. Alex Reyes recorded his 21st save.

Anthony DeSclafani (10-4) gave up thee runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

