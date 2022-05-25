Contreras gets first walk-off hit, Braves edge Phillies 6-5

GEORGE HENRY
·4 min read
In this article:
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuña Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Bryce Harper put Philadelphia ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen (3-0). Harper finished with four RBIs.

But the Braves rallied back, taking advantage of a costly error by center fielder Roman Quinn.

Dansby Swanson doubled off Nick Nelson (1-1) to begin the ninth and advanced on a wild pitch. Swanson came home when Acuña’s sacrifice fly bounced off Quinn's glove, allowing Acuña to reach second base before scoring on Contreras' first career walk-off hit.

The Phillies were trying to win their third straight game and seventh in their last nine on the road. The Braves have scuffled a season after winning the World Series but stopped short of enduring a season-high, three-game losing streak.

Harper had one hit in his last 27 at-bats at Truist Park before the game started. The two-time NL MVP is working exclusively at designated hitter while he recovers from a right elbow injury that has prevented him from playing right field. His 10th homer traveled 438 feet and hit off the Chop House facade in right field.

Matt Olson’s homer for Atlanta, his fifth of the season, hit the foul pole in right field for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley followed with singles and Adam Duvall walked to load the bases and chase reliever James Norwood before Acuña hit a sacrifice fly against Andrew Bellatti to make it 4-2.

Braves starter Max Fried allowed five hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings. He ended his night by striking out J.T. Realmuto with the bases loaded.

Harper’s RBI single in the seventh trimmed it to 4-3. Harper had been 0 for 12 in his career when facing reliever Will Smith.

Philadelphia tied it at 2 in the sixth when Alec Bohm doubled, advanced on a passed ball and scored on Harper’s double.

The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the second on RBI singles by Swanson and Acuña against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson, who was charged with seven hits and two runs in six innings.

Philadelphia went up 1-0 in the second when Jean Segura reached on an infield single, advanced to third on Kyle Schwarber’s single and scored on Realmuto’s sacrifice fly.

Acuña, whose 29-game on-base streak ended Monday, went 2 for 3 but struck out looking with runners on first and second to end the fourth.

The Braves are 27-15 against Philadelphia at Truist Park since the venue opened in 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Atlanta OF Eddie Rosario, sidelined with blurred vision and swelling in his right retina since April 26, is riding a stationary bicycle and doing light workouts but he’s still four to six weeks from baseball activities. The 2021 NLCS MVP said his vision has improved since surgery. ... Realmuto, the Philadelphia catcher, was visited by a trainer in the fourth after the follow-through on his throw to second hit Riley in the helmet. Realmuto threw out Albies on a stolen base attempt and stayed in the game.

DONE DEAL

Phillies RHP Zach Eflin will earn $5.7 million this season after avoiding arbitration. The deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023. Eflin and the team had been scheduled for a hearing Wednesday. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.95 ERA) will face LHP Ranger Suárez (4-2, 4.12) in the third game of a four-game series. Morton went 3-2 with a 2.19 ERA in five starts against the Phillies last year. Suárez was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four relief appearances against Atlanta last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final