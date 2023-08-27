Contreras, Frelick help Brewers beat Padres 10-6 for 8th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras homered and doubled, Sal Frelick drove in three runs and the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on San Diego’s control problems to beat the Padres 10-6 on Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee took the lead for good by scoring seven runs in the sixth, matching its most productive inning this season. The Brewers drew five walks during that rally, including one to Carlos Santana that forced home the go-ahead run.

The Brewers also had seven-run innings April 3 against the New York Mets and May 14 against Kansas City.

San Diego answered with two runs in the seventh and had the tying run at the plate with no outs before Hoby Milner came out of the bullpen and protected the 9-6 advantage by retiring Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts in order.

Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of the Padres and extended its longest winning streak of the year. The Brewers lead the NL Central by four games over the Chicago Cubs heading into a three-game series beginning Monday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers scored at least five runs in every game of this streak and completed this sweep by capitalizing on big innings. The Brewers scored five runs in the third inning of a 7-3 victory Friday and five more in the fifth inning of a 5-4 triumph Saturday.

Milwaukee overcame an injury to starter Adrian Houser, who gave up four runs in two innings before departing with what the team called minor right forearm tightness. Houser allowed a two-run homer to Gary Sánchez and a solo shot to Matthew Batten in the second as the fourth-place Padres built a 4-1 lead.

Milwaukee walked nine times, all in the first season innings, the most for the Brewers this year and the high allowed by San Diego.

Bryse Wilson (6-0) pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four.

Milwaukee trailed 4-2 with one out in the sixth when Mark Canha singled and Brice Turang walked against Michael Wacha. Steven Wilson (1-2) loaded the bases with a walk to Andruw Monasterio and allowed a tying, two-run double to pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez.

Wilson intentionally walked Christian Yelich and retired Contreras before walking Santana, bringing home Monasterio with a 5-4 lead. Frelick greeted Nick Martinez with a two-run double down the left-field line and Canha capped the rally with a two-run single.

The Padres mounted a comeback of their own in the seventh without the benefit of a hit. Uribe threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches before Milner stranded his inherited runners.

Contreras, who had homered in the first inning, added an RBI double in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

After pitching three innings in a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Wisconsin, RHP Julio Teheran (hip) is expected to pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. ... Brewers LHP Aaron Ashby (shoulder) could make a rehabilitation appearance Saturday for Wisconsin, depending on how he feels after throwing live batting practice this week.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday. LHP Blake Snell (10-9, 2.73 ERA) pitches for the Padres and RHP Adam Wainwright (3-9, 8.61) starts for the Cardinals.

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18) starts for the Brewers and RHP Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60) pitches for the Cubs on Monday.

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press