Contrasting style: Flamboyant Joe Burrow, plain Matthew Stafford arrive at Super Bowl

The contrast was stark.

The arrivals of Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. couldn’t have been more different.

At least from a fashion standpoint.

Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback arrived in a flamboyant fedora and striking black and white suit. He was wearing dark shades and air buds with a backpack slung over his right shoulder.

Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback who spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, arrived wearing an understated, plain black T-shirt with a backpack.

The quarterbacks face off in Super Bowl LVI at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.