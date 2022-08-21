Ghosts of relays past return as Britain’s women suffer baton disaster in Munich

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sean Ingle in Munich
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Asha Philip
    Asha Philip
    British sprinter
  • Jake Wightman
    Scottish male middle-distance runner
<span>Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP</span>
Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

Dina Asher-Smith had expected to bring the curtain down on an exceptional European championships for Britain by leading the 4x100m women to gold. Instead she was left with her hands on her hips as the ghosts of relays past came back to haunt the team.

Dropped batons used to be one of those perennial British problems, alongside late-running trains and bad food at motorway service stations.

Related: Keely Hodgkinson takes gold with classy run in European 800m

And between the Atlanta Games in 1996 and the world championships in Beijing in 2015, a GB 4x100m team dropped the baton or were disqualified 11 times in an Olympics or world championships.

However in recent years Britain have turned baton-changing into an art form – and reaped the rewards. So it was a major surprise to see Imani‑Lara Lansiquot hold out her hand for the baton on the second leg – and her teammate Asha Philip fail to get it to her. It meant the team were left shaking their heads as the German team delighted the 50,000 home crowd by taking gold.

“I’m shocked by what happened out there,” Philip said. “I can’t really get my head around it. We came here to defend our title but things just didn’t go my way in that race.”

It said a lot about the bond in the team that Philip was comforted by her teammates. Asher‑Smith tried to put what had happened into perspective.

“As I was saying to these ladies, we’re so strong,” she said. “I feel like it’s one of those things where behind the scenes this year, we’ve worked so hard, we’ve improved so much and nothing is ever going to change that. If that means our time comes in Budapest and Paris then so be it.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake crosses the finish line to win gold for Britain in the 4x100m men’s final.
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake crosses the finish line to win gold for Britain in the 4x100m men’s final. Photograph: Matthias Schräder/AP

“Some things that are very frustrating, make us sharper and make us want it even more. This is anomaly.”

Britain ended these championships with 20 medals – their joint second best behind Zurich in 2014 and only behind Germany in the medal table. Two more came on the final day through the men’s 4x100m team, who won gold, and Jake Wightman, who won silver in the men’s 800m.

“It’s a formality now,” the men’s relay team captain, Nethaneel Mitchell‑Blake, said after they won in a championship record of 37.67 seconds. “We won in 14, 16, 18 and now 22. We’re serial champions. We don’t take it for granted but there’s a standard we expect, especially in Europe, and it’s nice to uphold that.”

Wightman, meanwhile, continued to ride the wave of the greatest 33 days of his career by completing a hat-trick of major medals in 2022 – and then promised to celebrate by surfing down the Eisbach river late on Sunday night.

“I’m going to try to get down that river tonight and hopefully be sober enough to enjoy it and not risk anything,” said Wightman, who made global headlines after winning the 1500m world championship in Eugene while his father, Geoff, commentated on his victory in the stadium.

Told that the surf area went past a nudist area in Munich’s Englischer Garten, Jake joked: “My dad will probably be there. That’s more his scene. If you did that in Bushy Park you’d be in the back of a police car straight away but the rules are a bit different here.”

It was so nearly gold too, with Wightman missing out by just 0.06sec. He spent the first lap tracking the Spaniard Mariano García, but when his main rival began to wind it up with 150m to go, Wightman was temporarily boxed in and was forced to come wide to get a clear run.

That made the difference as Garcia held on to win in a personal best of 1:44.85, with Ireland’s Mark England taking bronze. “I’m disappointed but if you’d said to me before that I’d come away with a silver, I’d have taken that,” he said. “I was a little bit too far back in the straight to make up that gap.”

However Wightman was delighted at his hat-trick of medals, saying: “The thing I’m proudest about is I’ve kept my head through it all because it could easily have been a shit show after the worlds. Mentally it was hard to come back.”

But on a night where the high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh took gold for Ukraine, there was also disappointment for Cindy Sember in the 100 hurdles. The Briton was the favourite for gold but she smashed into the second hurdle and finished last in a race won by Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska in 13.53sec.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle