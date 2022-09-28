Contractor working at Safeway finds pipe bomb, Colorado police say

An eagle-eyed contractor doing an inspection at a Colorado Safeway noticed what looked like a pipe bomb and reported it to police, media outlets reported.

Bomb technicians with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad determined it was an “actual pipe bomb” behind the store and disabled it, the Littleton Police Department said Sept. 27 on Twitter.

It was determined that it was an actual pipe bomb. The device has been disabled and there is no longer a threat. — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) September 27, 2022

Police roped off the area while they sent a robots and bomb-sniffing dogs to investigate, The Denver Gazette reported. Police told CBS Colorado that because of the “type of device that was found” and “the type of building,” Safeway was never closed down.

Still, it was a tense Tuesday afternoon at the suburban shopping center as officials investigated. The Denver Gazette reported that the shopping mall has the Safeway, as well as a pet supply shop, hardware store, massage business, and many restaurants and is typically well-visited during the day.

Police are in touch with nearby businesses for surveillance footage, the outlet reported. Officials did not release any information about a possible suspect.

