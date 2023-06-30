Contractor dies at Arizona fitness center while working on hot tub, report says

A contractor died at an Arizona fitness center while working on a hot tub, police and the fitness company said.

The man was reported as being unresponsive in a tub at about 10:30 p.m. June 28 at a Life Time gym in Phoenix, the city police department said.

He was doing maintenance on a tub that wasn’t working in the “indoor aquatics area,” Life Time Fitness said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Live electrical wires were exposed in the tub, and he died at the gym, police said. The electricity in the building was then shut off.

Police are investigating the incident.

“No additional details are available at this time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the fitness company said.

