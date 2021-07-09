Contractor arrested for taking $64K to restore cottage, but leaving it like this

For a year, Liz Saunders's Bracebridge cottage has been perched precariously on blocks after her contractor took $64,000 and walked away. She has no money to complete the work. (John Lancaster/CBC News - image credit)

A cottage country contractor has been arrested and charged with fraud-— again — this time for allegedly bilking the Toronto woman who originally blew the whistle on him.

CBC News first reported on Scott "Scottie" Eisemann last year when a woman paid him $64,000 to put her cottage on blocks, build a new foundation and then set it back down again.

The cottage in Bracebridge, Ont.,197 kilometres north of Toronto, belongs to Liz Saunders and her family. It was built by her grandfather in the 1930s.

Instead of completing the job, Eisemann is accused of taking Saunders's money, walking away from the job and leaving the modest cabin perched precariously on wooden blocks two metres off the ground.

Saunders says she's pleased police have charged Eisemann.

"These are just allegations at this point, but my cottage is still six feet in the air. Hopefully, the justice system comes through," she told CBC News.

Saunders was the first to report Eisemann, 53, and his cottage country renovation business last year to police.

She also started a Facebook group where others could share complaints or concerns about him.

"It connected the dots," Saunders said. "The idea was to protect people, to try and stop him."

The Ontario Provincial Police arrested Eisemann last month. He appeared in court this week to face two criminal fraud and mischief charges related to Saunders's reno.

None of the allegations have been proven.

Multiple police investigations into Eisemann

Since CBC News first reported on Saunders's situation, other cottagers in Parry Sound, Georgian Bay, Orillia and elsewhere have filed complaints with Ontario Provincial Police.

They allege Eisemann took money for promised construction, but failed to start or complete the work.

The OPP launched at least six separate investigations into those complaints, and over the past several months, charged Eisemann with multiple counts of fraud and false pretences.

The charges relating to Saunders's reno are the latest.

The contractor was also recently charged with fraud relating to work he was allegedly paid to do at a Huntsville property but was never done.

His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 4.

Police allege that in some of the cases, Eisemann concealed his true identity so potential clients wouldn't find out about his criminal past.

In July, 2014, Eisemann had previously pleaded guilty to defrauding a 92-year-old, legally-blind Toronto woman out of more than $130,000.

Eisemann convinced the woman her home needed urgent repairs. A court ruled the repairs, in most cases, were unnecessary.

Eisemann was sentenced to two years in prison. When he got out, he started Cottage Life Construction. The company filed for bankruptcy last year owing cottagers and contractors more than $316,000.

Saunders says she's speaking up to end the stigma of being the alleged victim of renovation fraud.

"That's the reason I came forward. Because I know most people won't. Often they're embarrassed. They don't want to admit they lost money. They really think it's their own fault."

She says the $64 000 she paid Eisemann was all her family had to help save the cottage her grandfather built 90 years ago.

She's since launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise enough money to complete the work.