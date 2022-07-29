Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market With 12.1% CAGR 2022-2029, Leading Players, Geographical Segmentation, Development, Future Trends, Size, Opportunities and Challenges

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global contract research organization (CRO) services market size is projected to to grow from USD 73.38 billion in 2022 to USD 163.48 billion in 2029

Pune, India, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The  Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market size was USD 62.75 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 73.38 billion in 2022 to USD 163.48 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the 2022-2029 period, This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, CRO industry, 2022-2029.” Factors such as rising R&D budgets and rising outsourcing activities from pharmaceuticals along with rising collaborative efforts will boost the growth of the Contract Research Organization Services industry united states during the forecast period. Additionally, increased investment opportunities by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device companies will increase the footprint of the market.

Industry Development

  • July 2021: Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD) announced that they would further integrate various developments in designing, creating, testing, implementing, and executing digital trials using Science 37's DCT SaaS-based technology platform.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864


Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

12.1%

2029 Value Projection

USD 163.48 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 73.38 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

121

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Dominance due to Accelerated Drug Development Activities

North America will witness the largest CRO industry share during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent players in the region and rising widespread development of drug development to name a few. Additionally, the U.S. boasts of effective infrastructure. Large pharmaceutical organizations have focused their attention on outsourcing clinical trials will further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Europe will occupy a significant market share owing to rising incidences of diseases and rocketing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the market united states will flourish due to the rising dependencies of pharma companies towards contract research organizations industry for increased efficiency & productivity.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864


How big is the CRO market?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CRO services market size was USD 62.75 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 73.38 billion in 2022 to USD 163.48 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

What industry is Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services?

In the life sciences, a contract research organization (CRO) Services is a company that gives support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services source on a contract basis.

What does a Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services do?

CROs are hired by sponsors who want to run a clinical exploratory. This eliminates the demand to hire full time staff to complete the project and provides an opportunity to work with the CRO on a project-by-project base. The CRO is hired to method, coordinate, execute, and manage the lifecycle of the clinical trial, safely and efficiently. Serving as the main contact between the sponsor and other stakeholders throughout the testing, the CRO industry contact with ethics and compliance committees, regulatory personnel, vendors, physicians, and research coordinators.

Report Coverage

The Contract Research Organizations industry report for CRO services presents an extremely detailed analysis by providing critical aspects such as an overview of the market, R&D activities, key countries for the market, and pricing for a variety of products. Additionally, ongoing industry developments & future market united states trends are also highlighted in the report. Also, factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner are also presented in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Rising Clinical Trials to Augment Growth

Factors such as the increasing burden of chronic disorders among the general population and the rising integration of worldwide health expectancy will boost the CRO industry united states growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increased focus of dominant players towards producing effective medications will push the boundaries of the market towards a new horizon. Also, the rising number of clinical trials, rising requirements for discovering new diseases and rising development towards detecting, diagnosing, and preventing diseases will increase the footprint of the market.

However, a lack of skilled professionals will limit the growth of the Contract Research Organization Services industry during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - Contract Research Organization Services Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100864


Competitive Landscape

Product Development & Extended Collaborative Effort to Push Dominant Players Towards Market Dilution

A large section of the sector of CRO services is expected to be occupied by two companies, Labcorp and IQVIA. These organizations are expected to exert their dominance over the market during the intended forecast period. However, other players are expected to consolidate the market aggressively by integrating strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. For example, in July 2021, The Beijing Illness Challenge Foundation (ICF) announced the forming of a strategic collaboration with Parexel. This collaboration will focus on obtaining direct feedback from individuals suffering from rare diseases for improving their access to clinical trials. Additionally, players are also focused on increasing their presence in the Contract Research Organizations industry by employing strategic executions.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the sector of CRO industry services in a drastic manner due to the significant health challenge that was presented by the ongoing crisis. As the pandemic spread on a global scale, ongoing projects were delayed due to the termination of contracts with immediate effect. However, as the pandemic loomed on, increased spending towards the latest trials, site activation, and trial enrollments posed a revival for the growth of the market. Rising trial data for vaccines increased on a dramatic scale, further fueling the growth of the Contract Research Organization Services market united states during the intended forecast.

Market Segmentation-

Segments-

Segmentation

By Service Type

  • Early Phase Development Services

    • CMC

    • Preclinical Services

    • Discover

  • Clinical

    • Phase 1

    • Phase 2

    • Phase 3

    • Phase 4

  • Laboratory Service

  • Others

By Application

  • Oncology

  • CNS Disorder

  • Cardiology

  • Infectious Disease

  • Metabolic Disorder

  • Renal/Nephroology

  • Others

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Academic and Research Institutes

  • Others

Based on service type, the market can be divided into early phase development services, clinical, laboratory services and others.

By application, the market can be broken down into oncology, CNS disorder, cardiology, infectious disease, metabolic disorder, and others.

With respect to end user, the market can be segmented across pharmaceutical and biotech companies, medical device companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864


List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (Wilmington, U.S.)

  • Medpace Holdings, Inc (Cincinnati, U.S.)

  • Iqvia (Durham, U.S.)

  • Icon Plc (Dublin, Ireland)

  • KCR SA (Boston, U.S.)

  • PSI (Zug, Switzerland)

  • Parexel International Corporation (Newton, U.S.)

  • Labcorp Drug Development (Burlington, U.S.)

Detailed Table of Content:

  • North America CRO industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Early Phase Development Services

        • CMC

        • Preclinical Services

        • Discovery

      • Clinical

        • Phase 1

        • Phase 2

        • Phase 3

        • Phase 4

      • Laboratory Services

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Oncology

      • CNS

      • Cardiology

      • Infectious Disease

      • Metabolic Disorders

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

      • Medical Device Companies

      • Academic & Research Institutes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe CRO Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Early Phase Development Services

        • CMC

        • Preclinical Services

        • Discovery

      • Clinical

        • Phase 1

        • Phase 2

        • Phase 3

        • Phase 4

      • Laboratory Services

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Oncology

      • CNS

      • Cardiology

      • Infectious Disease

      • Metabolic Disorders

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

      • Medical Device Companies

      • Academic & Research Institutes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia pacific CRO Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type

      • Early Phase Development Services

        • CMC

        • Preclinical Services

        • Discovery

      • Clinical

        • Phase 1

        • Phase 2

        • Phase 3

        • Phase 4

      • Laboratory Services

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Oncology

      • CNS

      • Cardiology

      • Infectious Disease

      • Metabolic Disorders

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

      • Medical Device Companies

      • Academic & Research Institutes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

      • Japan

      • China

      • India

      • Australia

      • Southeast Asia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued….!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contract-research-organization-cro-services-market-100864


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • This is what happens when extreme cosplay makes love with stupidity on a skateboard

    Discover how this artist makes his costumes on action and how he's bringing joy with it!

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.