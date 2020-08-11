Contract for public roads maintenance in Järva County

Nordecon Group company Tariston AS entered into contract with Estonian Road Administration for year-round public road maintenance in Järva maintenance area for the period of 2020 – 2025. According to the contract Tariston maintains approximately 950 kilometers of public roads in Järva County. First year’s (running from October 2020 to September 2021) contract value for maintenance works is 2.13 million euros plus value added tax. The contract value for the following years will be determined based on previous year’s price adjusted with change in consumer price index published by Statistics Estonia. In 2020 prices the approximate total value of the maintenance contract is 10.7 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com



