Contract Packaging Market Worth USD 59.08 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 6.5% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Contract Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Service (Bagging/Pouching, Lot/Batch & Date Coding, Boxing & Cartoning, Wrapping & Bundling, Labelling, Others) End-Use Industry (Food and beverages, Consumer goods, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, E-commerce, Spare Parts, Others) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contract Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Contract Packaging Market Information by Service, End use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach USD 59.08 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

Outsourcing packaging tasks to a third party who specializes in some aspect of the packaging supply chain is known as "contract packaging," and it's a popular practice. Many different types of packaging are available from contract packaging manufacturers, including bagging/pouching, lot/batch/date coding, boxing/cartons, wrapping/bundling, labeling, and more. As a result of not having to invest in costly packaging machinery and materials, businesses can save a large amount of money by contracting out their packaging activities to outside packaging companies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10970

Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the market are:

  • WestRock (US)

  • FM Logistics (India)

  • GXO (US)

  • CEVA Logistics (France)

  • Sonoco (US)

  • FedEx (US)

  • DB Schenker (Germany)

  • UPS (US)

  • Kuehne + Nagel Logistics (Switzerland)

  • DSV (Denmark)

  • Geodis (France)

  • Deufol (Indiana)

  • Menasha (WI)

  • Solistica (Nuevo Leon)

  • IPS (UK)

  • Hopi (Czech Republic)

  • Marvinpack (Switzerland)

  • Truvant (North Carolina)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Governments in developing nations are establishing critical industrial hubs and expanding their packaging product imports and exports. Guidelines for general product packaging have been issued by public agencies in a variety of countries. In both rich and emerging countries, the packaging business is becoming increasingly important to the economy. In order to compete on the global market, governments in many nations have increased packaging requirements, calling for more advanced techniques like blow molding, injection molding, roto molding, thermoforming, extrusion, etc. Moreover, the use of cutting-edge machinery and materials like plastic, metal, glass, paper, and paperboard ensures the greatest level of quality and aesthetic appeal for the intended market.

Contract packagers have a lot of room to expand thanks to the industry's rapidly expanding innovation landscape. Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, consumer good, spare part, e-commerce, and other end-use industries generate new demand and growth prospects as a result of market innovation. Consumers today benefit from convenient packaging that is simple to use, dispose of, and store thanks to advancements in resealability, reusability, shape customization, flexible/rigid pack materials, and creative design. There is room for expansion in the market thanks to the introduction of novel packaging formats and materials such date coding labels, clamshells, boxes & cartons, blister packs, wrappers, and so on.

Market Limitation

Manufacturing new packaging products is now more cost-effective than recycling for most small and medium-sized contract packaging firms. Contract packagers will have to spend more money on recycling and sorting packaging materials. . Therefore, the future growth of the worldwide contract packaging industry will be stymied by factors such as high recycling costs and strict government regulations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Contract Packaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/contract-packaging-market-10970

COVID-19 Analysis:

The introduction of COVID-19 had an effect on the packaging industry, as it did on many others. The first few months of the pandemic were marked by a slowdown in the packaging business, with sales falling and the supply chain being disrupted and factories running with a reduced workforce. The worldwide packaging market showed signs of a solid rebound in the year's final months, indicating optimism about the future of the industry. However, supply chains continue to be a major challenge for businesses in the packaging sector.

In all likelihood, sales won't get back to pre-COVID levels until 2023. As a result of the pandemic's effects on the market, analysts forecast growth in the worldwide contract packaging business to be slightly slower from now through 2030 compared to their predictions before the COVID-19 epidemic. The contract packaging sector has suffered worldwide as a result of the epidemic. As a result of factories being shut down or operating at reduced capacity and a slowdown in the supply of components and raw materials as a result of lockdown restrictions, contract packaging demand has dropped as the pandemic has spread over the world. As the markets for food, drink, medicines, personal care, consumer products, spare parts, e-commerce, and other industries contract packagers have seen a reduction in demand for packaging.

Market Segmentation:

Based on Service

Foreseen to grow at the fastest rate and capture the lion's share of the market is the boxing and cartoning subsector.

Based on End-use industry

We anticipate that the food and beverage subsector will grow at the fastest rate and account for the lion's share of the market during the next years.

Based on End-User

During the projection period, the HVACR sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, resulting in a lion's share of the market.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10970

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the predicted time period, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest share of the revenue market. It is anticipated that EMEA will continue its ascent as one of the world's fastest-growing regions over the forecast horizon.

Businesses in Europe are increasingly turning to third-party contract packers so they can concentrate on their core competencies, reduce costs, and increase market share. The contract packaging market in Europe has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by increased demand and a shift in manufacturer preference for contract packagers.

Contract packaging services, especially bottling and filling services, have increased across the Middle East and Africa. During the COVID pandemic, businesses outsourced their packaging for improved safety due to the demand for contract packaging of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products.

The North American region dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, thanks in large part to the high quality of service offerings from CPOs and CDMOs operating in the region. Additionally, to facilitate entry into the US market, most pharmaceutical companies outsource their packaging responsibilities to North American firms. The patent protection for nearly 50 commonly prescribed drugs in North America is expected to expire by the end of 2020, creating an opportunity for contract packagers. Consequences of noncompliance or nonadherence to prescribed medications include extended hospital stays and a worsening of health.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10970

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Freight and Logistics Market Research Report: by &nbsp;Shipping Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways), Service (Inventory Management, Packaging, Warehousing, Transportation, Distribution, Custom Clearance and other), End-Use Industry (Energy & Utilities, Trade and Transportation, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Construction, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial Services and Telecommunication & Information Technology and others) and Region - Forecast till 2030

Snack food Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (flexible packaging and rigid packaging), Material (plastic, paper, metal, and others), Application (bakery snacks, candy & confections, savory snacks, nuts & dried fruits and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2030

Labeling Equipment Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Pressure Sensitive/Self-Adhesive Labelers, Glue-Based Labelers, Sleeve Labelers and others), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.