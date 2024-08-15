Contract negotiations played a role in the Bears not landing DE Matthew Judon

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have made it abundantly clear that they're interested in upgrading their roster after reports surfaced they were "heavily involved" in pursuing a trade for New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. Ultimately, the Patriots traded Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a third-round pick. The Bears were one of a couple teams who had conversations with the Patriots and even reportedly offered a third-round pick as well.

Now, more details about their pursuit of Judon have surfaced, and they're in regards to a contract extension. NFL Network analyst and former general manager Scott Pioli was at Halas Hall on Wednesday and saw the inner workings of the trade talks surrounding Judon. According to Pioli, the snag for the Bears was due to the contract that Judon was looking to sign, as the Bears were not only speaking with the Patriots but also his agent.

"I had a front-row seat listening to Poles and their folks here talking with it, and when it happened, I thought there was a really good chance, but what it came down to was the money and what was going to be done with the contract," Pioli said. "He went to Atlanta based on the money and that situation—what the contract was going to be."

Discussing the #Patriots trade of Matthew Judon to the #Falcons with @Akbar_Gbaja on #GMFB



Why is relevant to the Haason Reddick situation and the @ChicagoBears ? pic.twitter.com/BN2JtVaxK9 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) August 15, 2024

The contract was always going to be a hurdle for Judon, whose relationship with the Patriots soured when he wasn't offered what he deemed a fair extension. Judon is set to make a base salary of $6.5 million in 2024, the final year of his deal, and he doesn't have an extension from Atlanta yet, according to CBS Sports Jonathan Jones.

New Falcons pass rusher Matt Judon will come to Atlanta without a new contract in hand, sources say, and there's not an expectation one is imminent. He's set to play for the Falcons on his current deal that's paying $6.5 million. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 15, 2024

After coming into the league with the Baltimore Ravens, the four-time Pro Bowler took his game to a new level after signing with New England in 2021. Judon totaled 28 sacks and 28 tackles for loss during his first two seasons with the Patriots. He was off to a hot start in 2023 with four sacks in four games before a torn bicep ended his season in early October.

The 32-year-old edge rusher could have formed one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league had he come to the Bears and paired up with Montez Sweat. Instead, he heads to the Falcons, and the Bears will have to go back to the drawing board to find another defensive end.

