Contract negotiations between Dak Prescott, Cowboys heating up?

There appears to be movement in the contract talks between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza reported on talks between the sides centering on four years and $35 million per season for Prescott who will be entering his fifth season with Dallas. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson followed up saying the issue between the two sides is whether the deal should be four or five years, with the Cowboys pushing for the latter.

When you start seeing Dak Prescott connected to a 4-year deal for $35 per, @LizLoza_FF was the first on that. I’ve also been told by a source that the #Cowboys are still pushing five years. Question is who wants this deal done worse (and the answer to that question is Dallas). https://t.co/4193s55DJ7 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 25, 2020

WFAA’s Mike Leslie reported later Wednesday that the Cowboys submitted an offer to Prescott’s camp and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that contract talks are ongoing between the sides for the first time since Prescott received the franchise tag.

#Cowboys front office source says they have made recent progress with QB Dak Prescott, including recent visits and a new offer from the Cowboys is on the table. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 25, 2020

Source: The #Cowboys have resumed contract negotiations with Dak Prescott for the first time since using the exclusive franchise tag on him. A team source said the #NFL currently shows a $26.8M charge to the cap for Prescott even though he has not signed the franchise tender. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 25, 2020

A $35 million per season deal would put Prescott at the head of the class with the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. Also in the $30 million per season ballpark are: Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Jared Goff ($33.5 million), Kirk Cousins ($33 million), Carson Wentz ($32 million) and Matt Ryan ($30 million).

