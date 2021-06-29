The Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market is expected to grow by $ 3.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041365/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining preference for buying new furniture and growing number of office spaces. In addition, a declining preference for buying new furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitality and food services

• Offices and home offices

• Retail stores

• Institutions

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the growing demand for modern furniture in educational institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe sizing

• Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe forecast

• Contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe vendors that include Brunner GmbH, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., ITAB Group, KI, Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group. Also, the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041365/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



