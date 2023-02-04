Contract extension will keep defensive lineman Pete Robertson with the Roughriders

·1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson (45) forces Edmonton Elks receiver Jalin Marshall (7) into a fumble during CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina last September. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press - image credit)
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson (45) forces Edmonton Elks receiver Jalin Marshall (7) into a fumble during CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina last September. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press - image credit)

Pete Robertson will remain in the green-and-white next season after terrorizing opposing offences in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Robertson to a contract extension, the team announced on Saturday. The defensive lineman was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Robertson — aTexas native — led the league in forced fumbles with five and finished tied for fourth in CFL with nine sacks in 2022 — despite missing four games due to injury.

He also tallied 21 defensive tackles, one interception, a pass knockdown and a tackle for a loss.

Robertson initially signed with the Riders in February 2020 after stints in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals.

Mark Tenally/The Associated Press
Mark Tenally/The Associated Press

He played in six regular season NFL games, recording four tackles.

Robertson suited up for his CFL game on Aug. 1, 2021. He went on to register 10 tackles, two special teams tackles and five sacks.

The defensive lineman added another six tackles, three special teams tackles and a sack in two postseason games.

Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press
Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press

Robertson had an illustrious college career at Texas Tech where he made 227 career tackles, 22 sacks and 39.5 tackles for a loss.

The disruptive force on the defensive line also had two interceptions, a touchdown, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his time at Texas Tech.

Robertson was named  All-Big 12 second team and AP All-Big 12 in his junior year. His 13 sacks ranked first in the conference and sixth in the U.S. in 2014.

