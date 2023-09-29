Contract decision postponed for work in Markdale

Grey Highlands council has decided to wait on more budget information before approving engineering work on outdated and failing servicing in a Markdale subdivision from the 1970s.

Council decided to defer after considering the RFP last Wednesday, Sept. 20. The work is on Brackenbury Street and Lawler Drive, just west of the Markdale cemetery.

The proposal recommended was B.M. Ross and Associates for a cost of $657,513, to come from the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

The original project was to upgrade the old and failing watermain and sanitary sewer, and already had a budget line for 2023 of about $200,000. That project was expanded.

Staff said it made sense to do other work at the same time to upgrade the stormwater and do work on the right-of-way including adding sidewalks for safety.

Right now, stormwater flows through open ditches and culverts to the management pond on municipally-owned property.

Director Shawn Moyer said the pond has no outlet, and in times of heaviest water flow can overflow east into the back of the cemetery property.

The further $457,000 would be placed under public utilities and transportation in the 2024 budget.

The breakdown of where the money comes from was to be determined, among the user-funded water and sewer, grants and other sources including reserves.

That uncertainty eventually led to the motion to defer.

CAO Karen Govan mentioned that there is climate change funding that can be applied for when projects help with mitigating flooding.

At the same time, there’s no guarantee of a grant, so she said council had to bear in mind the project might need to be funded by debenture or reserves.

As well, the RFP included an engineering solution for hydro at sewage pumping stations at Grey Road 12 and Grayview Drive. .

The present RFP covers the engineering, CAO Govan said, and the project could be paused if needed before construction.

There’s a long process ahead, council heard, including a possible Environmental Assessment for a storm outlet to the pond.

Story continues

If construction does not begin until 2025, the firm has locked in its price for construction supervision. The firm would take care of the tendering process for the works as well.

Mr. Moyer said the quote from B.M. Ross scored higher because of its transparency and long-term outlook.

While it was the highest amount of the five received, it included the greatest scope of work. The company is familiar with drainage in Markdale from previous work there.

Coun. Paul Allen pondered how many engineers the municipality could hire with that money, and questioned whether council could or should commit funds ahead of the 2024 budget process.

Coun. Tom Allwood followed up with questions about whether the already-approved $200,000 could be used to start the engineering, with the rest to be considered at budget time.

Director Moyer said that wasn’t the way the RFP was written, and that the municipality might have to go out to tender again at higher costs later.

“The project can take a lot longer and cost a lot more if we don’t do it – we bundled it together as one project for cost savings and trying to make sure we locked in prices,” he explained.

Coun. Allwood put a motion on the floor to defer to a future meeting.

Council then heard from transportation director Chris Cornfield that the project has been considered as the department has been preparing its draft budget.

Cornfield also underlined that it’s a complex project with all kinds of services being addressed and the likelihood of an EA being required, so is hard to start and stop or to break parts of it out from the whole package.

The point was raised that in the request for submissions it said there was a 60-day period within which the tender could be awarded.

Although some members were concerned about the impact of delay on the project, the motion to defer passed.

The watermain is past its life expectancy and has had “multiple failures” over the years. Municipal staff are scheduled to flush a section of the sanitary sewer in the subdivision regularly to prevent back-ups because of lack of slope for flow.

The water, sanitary and road work to municipal standards (sidewalks, curbs and lights) were urged by the written report, even if other capital parts were to be deferred.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance