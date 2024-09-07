A new contract for a City superstar is reportedly close but does it include a catch?

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has started the 24/24 season in sparkling form. 7 goals in City’s first three Premier League are a testament to just how strong Haaland’s start to the season has been. Now a new report indicates that City’s star striker is close to signing a new contract with the club. But the new report also suggests that it may come with a catch.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Erling Haaland is close to agreeing on a contract extension with Manchester City. Furthermore, Marca adds that any new deal for Haaland will include a release clause, one that could tempt Real Madrid Marca further reports. Lastly, Marca adds that while Real Madrid doesn’t need to sign Haaland, they do believe that the City superstar will eventually join the European champions.

Reports linking Haaland to Real Madrid will likely never cease but the striker appears happy at the Etihad.

Given Erling Haaland’s status in the game, it’s likely that the City superstar will always be linked with a move to Real Madrid. That is especially the case in publications like Marca. The Spanish media always link the world’s best players with moves to the Bernabeu. That is nothing new.

But the more important factor in Marca’s report is the indication that Erling Haaland is close to agreeing a new with Manchester City. If that proves to be the case that is great news for the world champions. Haaland is the world’s best striker. He has shown that ever since he arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund. Given Haaland’s age and scope for improvement, he is the ideal player for Manchester City to build their squad around going forward. Alongside Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis and a plethora of others the champions would be placed to continue their era of dominance if Haaland does sign a new deal. That appears to be a realistic possibility to ponder based on Marca’s new report.

Only time will tell if any new contract for Erling Haaland does include a catch or a release clause. Marca’s report suggests that it may do. But the bigger news out of Marca’s report is Haaland is close to agreeing a new deal with Manchester City. That’s the bigger take away from Marca’s report rather than the possibility of any catch being included in the deal.