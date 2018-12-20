Out of contract in 2019: The best footballers who will be free agents at the end of the season

1 Toby Alderweireld | DF | Tottenham Belgium international Toby Alderweireld was heavily linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but a move never happened. However, it looks likely that he will depart north London soon, particularly as his contract expires in the summer of 2019, and Spurs could well look to cash in before then.

2 Mario Balotelli | FW | Nice Mario Balotelli has enjoyed a career resurgence in Ligue 1 with Nice and he remains at the club despite being close to joining Marseille during the transfer window. The Italy international is staying for another campaign, but after that a move seems likely. Where he goes will depend on how he performs during the season.

3 Yacine Brahimi | FW| Porto Yacine Brahimi has been a key member of the Porto team for the past five seasons since joining from Granada, but he could potentially decide to move on next summer. The Algeria international has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including Wolves, Everton and West Ham.

4 Gary Cahill | DF | Chelsea No longer considered first-choice at Chelsea, Gary Cahill is surely weighing up his options as his contract with the Blues nears expiry. Galatasaray have been heavily linked with the 32-year-old, who recently retired from international duty as part of an effort to prolong his club career, but his vast experience means he would be an attractive acquisition for a number of Premier League teams.

5 Matteo Darmian | DF | Manchester United Matteo Darmian's Manchester United nightmare could be set to end next summer when his contract with the club runs out. The Italy international has played second fiddle to Antonio Valencia for a number of seasons and, despite the Ecuadorian's advancing years, is keen to leave Old Trafford. A move to Serie A seems most likely, with Napoli and Inter said to be keen. However, it should be noted that United have an option to extend the Italian's contract.

6 Brahim Diaz | | MF | Man City Manchester City's teen midfielder Brahim Diaz is set to leave the Etihad Stadium next summer, with his contract running down. With the path to the first-team ostensibly blocked by more experienced players, Diaz sees his long-term future elsewhere. Real Madrid are the most likely destination for the Spaniard, Goal understands.

7 Mousa Dembele | MF | Tottenham Belgium international Mousa Dembele is expected to leave Tottenham after this season and the 31-year-old will be available on a free. He had been strongly touted for a move to the Chinese Super League, but Inter also recently emerged as admirers keen to sign him.

8 Munir El Haddadi | FW | Barcelona Making a breakthrough at Barcelona is no easy feat, but Munir El Haddadi will be hoping to put forth a case to Ernesto Valverde this season. The 23-year-old has impressed while on loan at Valencia and Alaves, so the challenge now is to do it in the Blaugrana shirt. Barca are believed to want the forward to stay at Camp Nou, but he may opt to move on if first-team chances are limited.

9 Cesc Fabregas | MF | Chelsea Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas could potentially leave Stamford Bridge for free in 2019 and the highly decorated midfielder will have no shortage of interest. The former Barcelona midfielder has strong competition in the Blues midfield, with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all vying for starts, so he could look elsewhere to conclude his career. AC Milan and Inter have both been linked, while a return to Spain is not impossible either, with Valencia suggested as a possible destination.

10 Olivier Giroud | FW | Chelsea A World Cup winner with France, Olivier Giroud has shown his worth as a powerful target man for both Arsenal and Chelsea in recent years. However, the striker is heading into the final stage of his playing career and his contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season. While he may still have something to offer in the Premier League it looks more likely that the Froges native will move home to Ligue 1.

11 Diego Godin | DF | Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid star Diego Godin rejected the opportunity to join Manchester United during the transfer window and it was claimed that the Uruguayan used the interest to bolster his position in contract negotiations. No new deal has yet been penned, however, and he could be available on a free transfer in 2019, which is sure to pique the attention of the Red Devils once more, as well as Juventus.

12 Ander Herrera | MF | Manchester United Ander Herrera is in his fifth season at Manchester United, but he has become a bit-part player in recent campaigns. Despite not getting as much playing time as he'd like, the Spaniard seems to enjoy being at the club, but he will have the option to leave for free next summer.

13 Hector Herrera | MF | Porto Porto captain Hector Herrera could be set to end his stay in Portugal and he could leave the club on a free transfer in 2019. The Mexico international is in his sixth season with the Dragons, but has reportedly been attracting interest from Real Madrid.

14 Phil Jones | DF | Manchester United Manchester United's desperate pursuit of a centre-back during the transfer window did not reflect well on those they currently have, including Phil Jones. The England international's contract expires at the end of the season - though United have the option to extend - and his future at the club will probably depend on any January incomings.

15 Vincent Kompany | DF | Manchester City Vincent Kompany is the undisputed leader in the Manchester City dressing room, having completed 10 seasons at the club, but he is heading into the final year of his current contract. The Belgian's injury troubles have hampered his progress in the past three seasons, but he is hopeful of continuing at the top level for a little while yet. Whether that will be at Man City or not remains to be seen.

16 Filipe Luis | DF | Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis is in the final year of his contract with the capital club and his future is currently in doubt. Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for the Brazil international, while PSG have also been suggested as a potential destination.

17 David Luiz | DF | Chelsea It looked as if David Luiz's time at Chelsea was up when he struggled to nail down a starting place under Antonio Conte, but his fortunes have improved under the guidance of new boss Maurizio Sarri. The 31-year-old has yet to sign a new deal with the club though, meaning his options remain open at the end of the season.

18 Eliaquim Mangala | DF | Manchester City Eliaquim Mangala has struggled to establish himself at Manchester City since joining from Porto in 2014, with a series of injuries and loan moves away from the club contributing to that reality. His contract is up at the end of the season and, as Pep Guardiola moves on in pursuit of silverware, Mangala is also likely to move on to pastures new.

19 Juan Mata | MF | Manchester United Juan Mata has endured ups and downs since arriving at Old Trafford from Chelsea back in 2014, winning a number of trophies along the way. Now 30 and with his contract heading towards expiry, it has been reported that he is seeking a return to Spain to wrap up his playing days, with Valencia a likely destination.

20 James Milner | MF | Liverpool Despite his advancing years, James Milner has been a vital component in Liverpool's push for success under Jurgen Klopp. The 32-year-old has shown incredible versatility for the Reds, covering the left-back position, and continues to demonstrate seemingly boundless industry in midfield. However, the Merseyside outfit are looking to the future with the recruitment of players such as Fabinho and Naby Keita, meaning he will soon be deemed surplus to requirements. It has been suggested that he may retire at the end of the season, which is surprising given how much he could still offer.

21 Nacho Monreal | DF | Arsenal While Arsenal have been ridiculed for their defensive fragility in recent seasons, one player who has stood out is Nacho Monreal. However, despite being one of the Gunners' better performers, he could be set to leave at the end of his contract next summer. Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Spain international, who is equally comfortable at centre-back or full-back.

22 Andreas Pereira | MF | Manchester United Andreas Pereira has had to be patient for his chance to shine at Manchester United and he is finally getting the opportunity after spending last season on loan at Valencia. The Brazil international is literally playing for his future at the club now, with his contract set to run out next summer, though United can trigger an extension.

23 Adrien Rabiot | MF | PSG The imminent contract expiry of miidfielder Adrien Rabiot has been a lingering source of consternation for PSG and the player's future remains unclear. The 23-year-old has proven himself in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, so it is no surprise to see his name linked with clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Serie A has also emerged as a potential destination too, with AC Milan and Juventus being linked.

24 Aaron Ramsey | MF | Arsenal Wales international Aaron Ramsey is currently in his 11th season at Arsenal, but he will be moving on in 2019. The arrival of Unai Emery has brought with it a change of approach at the Emirates Stadium and, while he is still a first-choice player for the Gunners, Ramsey is a desired recruit for a number of clubs, including Bayern Munich.

25 Declan Rice | DF/MF | West Ham Subject to a tug-of-war at international level between the Republic of Ireland and England, Declan Rice is currently in the middle of negotiating a new deal with West Ham. The defender-cum-midfielder is highly rated by Manuel Pellegrini, but he could potentially see his future elsewhere if contract talks hit a roadblock.

26 Arjen Robben | FW | Bayern Munich Arjen Robben will be 35 by the time the 2018-19 season ends, at which point he will be a free agent. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea star was famously injury prone during his youth, but has managed to prolong his career nonetheless. It may be that the Dutch winger retires when his contract expires, but he has also been spoken of as a potential marquee signing in Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League.

27 Eduardo Salvio | FW | Benfica Argentina international Eduardo Salvio is into his seventh campaign with Benfica, but his current deal expires during the summer. The winger was linked with a move to Serie A, with Inter and Roma reportedly interested in signing him.

28 Daniel Sturridge | FW | Liverpool A lot of water has run under the bridge since Daniel Sturridge was starring alongside Luis Suarez at the head of Liverpool's attack and his Merseyside adventure could be set for a conclusion with his contract expiring in 2019. Now 29, Sturridge was sent on loan to West Brom last season and has been forced to contend with being a back-up as the trinity of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane star for the Reds.

29 Antonio Valencia | DF | Manchester United At 33, Antonio Valencia is in the autumn of his playing days and his contract is set to expire in 2019 - though United could trigger an extension clause. With such vast experience under his belt he would undoubtedly attract interest, but whether or not he would want to move to another club at this point is unclear.

30 Jan Vertonghen | DF | Tottenham While his long-term defensive partner Toby Alderweireld is at loggerheads with Tottenham, Jan Vertonghen appears to be happy to remain at the club. However, like his compatriot, Vertonghen's contract is nearing expiry. PSG are among the clubs said to be keen on the 31-year-old.