Continuous-Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size worth US$ 10.25 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Continuous-Blood Glucose Monitoring Market will clock US$ 10.25 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Continuous-Blood Glucose Monitoring Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Continuous-Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Driver

Technological advancements in CGMS (Continuous Glucose Monitoring System) is the major factor that will increase the global market for continuous blood glucose monitoring in the upcoming years. Technological advancements in continuous monitoring systems have resulted in the approval of many high-tech products. Additionally, a lot of industry participants have expressed interest in creating non-piercing devices. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 7 tests blood glucose levels using a non-invasive optical sensor. Similar to this, Florida-based startup Alertgy is developing a noninvasive CGM system known as ANICGM. The organistation is using MRI-like miniaturised technologies on a bracelet, which monitors glucose readings.

Excerpts from ‘by Component’

Sensors, integrated insulin pumps, and transmitters & receivers are the segments under component type. The market has been controlled by the sensor divisions. The devices use sensors to measure the patients' blood glucose levels. A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) gadget searches the interstitial fluid for glucose using a filament coated in glucose detecting enzymes (the fluid between the cells). Biological recognition components, a transducer that converts this recognition into a signal, and a processing system that converts the signal into readable form are the three fundamental components of a glucose biosensor. The majority of glucose measurements are based on how glucose oxidase interacts with the body. The sensor is connected to the transmitter, which is compact and lightweight. The transmitter wirelessly transmits glucose data from the sensor to an insulin pump to the monitor, depending on whether the sensor is connected to a pump. The receiver, a discreet, portable device that displays the glucose data sent from the transmitter, is carried by the user. This device simultaneously displays the current glucose level and trended data. The receiver also notifies the user of impending emergencies. Many CGMs can transmit glucose information directly to an insulin pump.

Excerpts from ‘by End User’

The continuous glucose monitoring market is divided into three categories based on the end user:

Diagnostic Facilities

Hospitals

Homecare Services

The global market has been dominated by the homecare sector. Patients and physician can benefit from valuable information provided by home blood pressure devices and glucose monitoring for controlling diabetes mellitus and hypertension at the comfort of their homes without the need to go to the physician’s office.

Excerpts from ‘by Region’

The global market for continuous blood glucose monitoring has been divided into four regions based on geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

The market has been dominated by the region of North America. The presence of several market participants and high reimbursement programmes, such as the Dexcom Patient Assistance Program, Abbott Diabetes Care Patient Assistance Program, and Medtronic Diabetes Patient Relief Programs, are factors influencing the market's growth. A large senior population with diabetes dominates the European market for continuous blood glucose monitoring. This age group requires specific care, which can be delivered by cutting-edge solutions. Because of the region's large patient population, increasing need for monitoring systems, and emerging nations with higher healthcare standards, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a growing market for continuous blood glucose monitoring during the course of the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market are

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom Inc.

Echo Therapeutics Inc.

Glysens Incorporated.

Insulet Corporation

F. Hoffman -La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronics Plc

Senseonics Holdings Inc. And Among Other

