Continued Progress Despite Pandemic - Optical Vision Group Credits Quick Shift to Digital Technology for Their Success During Pandemic

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Optical Vision Group, owner and manager of the Entrepôt de la lunette, Optical Warehouse, Hudson's Bay Optical and Griffé Lunetier banners, has continued to thrive in the past year thanks to a major shift towards digital technologies. Despite the difficult economic environment of the past months, Optical Vision Group has cemented its position as a leader in the Canadian optical industry by continuing to grow at a rapid pace.

Key technological advances at the heart of this success, including an online appointment booking system and virtual try-on, as well as access to touchless measurements, have enabled customers to receive essential services safely, even during a pandemic.

"We offer our customers the possibility to try on different frames using a virtual try-on tool available on our entrepotdelalunette.com website. Virtual Try-On is an optimal solution that allows our customers to begin the shopping experience from the comfort of their home" said Daniel Beaulieu, President and CEO of Optical Vision Group, adding that the Group has also invested close to $1 million in the past year for improvements including the major shift towards digital technologies.

During this time, Optical Vision Group has also invested in its stores in order to optimize the customer experience and modernize its spaces. "Even our head office in Trois-Rivières has been completely modernized and refurbished to create a more efficient logistics department for our various subsidiaries and stores. We are aware that eyeglasses and optometry services are essential for our customers. At Optical Vision Group, we are pursuing our mission to offer affordable products for everyone" concluded Mr. Beaulieu.

Other renovations took place in various stores within the Group, including the addition of the Griffé Lunetier eyewear store adjacent to the Entrepôt de la Lunette location in Trois-Rivières, QC – which offers more than 4,000 frames in a space of 5,000 square feet – in order to create one of the largest eyewear stores in the Mauricie region of Quebec. The eyewear stores located in Halifax, NS and Lévis, QC have moved to new, larger spaces in order to include Griffé Lunetier shop-in-shops, thus establishing a hybrid concept including both house brands and designer frames at the best price. Optical Vision Group is set to complete renovations in Gatineau, Laval and Granby, QC in the coming days. Within a few weeks, the Chicoutimi store will begin its move to more spacious premises that allow for the integration of the Group's vision including a hybrid concept and advanced technologies.

ABOUT OPTICAL VISION GROUP

Optical Vision Group was founded by entrepreneur Daniel Beaulieu in 2018, and their head office is currently located in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Banners managed by Optical Vision Group include Entrepôt de la Lunette and Optical Warehouse – the original "Bring Your Prescription and Save" concept stores – Griffé Lunetier shop-in-shops – a new boutique concept that focuses on making frames from the biggest brands accessible to everyone at a fraction of the price – as well as Hudson's Bay Optical – located within select Hudson's Bay stores. Motivated to position itself as a technological leader in the optical industry, Optical Vision Group aims to enrich the customer experience by offering exclusive and innovative technologies within all its banners.

