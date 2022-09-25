Continued generosity of island tennis clubs needed for SCTA tournaments to go on

Thanks for support

Recently the S.C. Tennis Association held its annual state mixed doubles team tournament on Hilton Head Island. Players from all over the state joined us for some great tennis. In all, a total of 1,344 players were here for the event. Winning teams advance to the Southern section tournament with a chance to play for a national championship.

Local clubs were generous to give us their courts and line up volunteers to help make the tournament a huge success. Hosted by South Beach Racquet Club, including courts being used at Moss Creek Racquet Club, Port Royal Racquet Club, Sea Pines Racquet Club, Sea Pines Country Club, Wexford Racquet Club and Long Cove Club. A special thanks should be given to Spring Lake Racquet Club for use of all 12 of their courts.

Unfortunately, due to the difficulty of getting the required number of courts for the huge number of matches that have to be played, this may be the last state tournament held here for some time.

I want everyone to know how much those clubs that did help out are appreciated.

Jimmy Sain, USTA, HHI

Careful, bikes AND cars

I heartily agree with the letter to the editor “Stop Endangering Cyclists.”

As a cyclist myself, I have the same fears and concerns; however, let me address the issue from a motorist’s perspective. When I am driving my car on South Carolina roads I see bicycle riders who have no lights or reflectors on their bikes, wearing dark clothing, no helmet, and often riding on the wrong side of the road.

When you drive down a street and the cyclist isn’t visible to the driver because they blend in with the scenery, that’s a prescription for disaster.

Sometimes I am even startled by their sudden appearance, especially at night.

I try to be alert to cyclists and give them every courtesy, but common sense needs to be practiced by both motorists and the cyclists.

Linda Garlinger, Beaufort

Encroaching vines

Not sure it’s a crisis, but has anyone noticed the tremendous overgrowth of what I call wild blueberry vines taking over large areas of trees, completely overwhelming many of them?

Story continues

The vines appear to be reducing sunlight that the trees require. The results could be similar to kudzu and killing trees.

To see an example, notice along Palmetto Bay Road.

LaMar Acuff, Bluffton

Save democracy

We hear it. We say it: “Save our Democracy”; however, do we understand what democracy is, and what we will lose if we don’t save it?

Democracy is based on the rule of law, meaning no one is above the law.

In our diverse nation, everyone has the same inalienable rights and is treated equally under the law.

Those involved in the Jan. 6. insurrection must be held accountable without exception.

Democracy provides individual freedoms and rights. Americans have fought to establish the individual’s right to vote, attend integrated schools and public spaces, acquire affordable health care, marry who they love and make reproductive decisions.

Democracy provides free and independent elections. America extends the right to vote to include all Americans. The federal government, secretaries of state, and the courts must protect the integrity of elections and the peaceful transfer of power.

The altering of state laws, voting boundaries, and promoting of candidates who overrule the people’s will threaten this freedom, freedoms which we hold to be “self-evident.”

We the people must act now to preserve our democracy … for ourselves and generations to come.

Lynn Reeves, Bluffton