'We continue to pray': Joe Biden offers thoughts, prayers to President Trump for speedy recovery after coronavirus test

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill offered their thoughts and prayers Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden, a former vice president, said in a tweet. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Biden, his wife and all of their campaign staffers who attended the Tuesday debate with Trump are being tested for the virus, according to NBC News.

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and her husband Doug Emhoff also offered the president and first lady wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery," Harris said in a tweet. "We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."

Harris was tested Thursday, as part of the campaign's routine testing of principals, and tested negative, according to a campaign official.

Over the past several months of the campaign, Biden has criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic and has said he should have set a better example for wearing a mask and keeping a distance with others. But Trump accused Biden of hiding in his basement in Wilmington, Delaware, with only brief excursions for speeches.

The subject was revived at the debate Tuesday, when Biden cited projections that widespread mask wearing could prevent half of the 200,000 additional deaths expected by the end year. Biden had already proposed in August a nationwide effort to have everyone wear masks for three months, although it would take governors to implement such orders.

"Just wear a mask," Biden said at the debate.

Trump said he wears a mask when necessary, and pulled one out of his pocket. He said those around him are tested routinely. But he ridiculed Biden for wearing one much more frequently. Trump also said Biden hasn't held rallies because he couldn't attract the large crowds the president generates, filled with people who stand close together and who often don't wear masks.

"I don’t wear a mask like him," Trump said. "Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen."

The Trump announcement came just as Biden's campaign was beginning to canvass voters face to face. The campaign had resisted that step so far because of the health risks, but get-out-the-vote efforts can be crucial to boosting turnout.

For his part, Biden took a whistle-stop train tour Wednesday after the debate to six cities across Ohio and Pennsylvania. The trip offered him a chance to give speeches to larger crowds that kept a distance from his podium. But he also met with small groups of people while wearing a mask.

Biden and Trump each recorded speeches Thursday for the Al Smith Memorial Dinner, a charitable Catholic event in New York that offered another contrast in how the two candidates speak about the pandemic.

Trump said the country would defeat the virus through advances in treatment and he said a vaccine is on track for distribution "before the end of the year."

