Contingency plans to stop Easter Bank Holiday chaos at Dover, says No10

Nicholas Cecil
·2 min read
Thousands of travellers heading to France by coach in recent days have been hit by delays (PA Wire)
Thousands of travellers heading to France by coach in recent days have been hit by delays (PA Wire)

Contingency plans are ready to be activated to stop a repeat of this weekend’s Dover travel chaos when tens of thousands of Britons will head to France in coming days, Downing Street said on Monday.

However, No10 urged passengers to check for problems before setting off on holiday to the Continent over the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

The Government also acknowledged that “new processes” introduced following Brexit had contributed to the problems on cross-channel ferries in recent days.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think there were a combination of factors that took place over the weekend and obviously it’s pleasing that the port has confirmed this morning all traffic is now being processed through controls and the critical incident has been stood down.

“My understanding is that there was very high volume of coach traffic, there were adverse weather conditions, which resulted in longer queues than normal.”

Asked whether Brexit was one of the factors, the spokesman said the French were “inspecting and stamping every single passport”, as the Immigration Services Union had pointed out.

The spokesman said: “We recognise there are new processes in place, that’s why authorities were given a long time to prepare for the new checks, including during the transition period, of course. And we are in discussion with our French counterparts about how we can further improve the flow of traffic.”

Asked again if Brexit was a factor, the spokesman said: “We know there are new processes in place. We believe we have put in measures to mitigate any of the challenges that may crop up on that.”

Downing Street stressed that traffic flows through Dover had returned to “moving freely” by Monday.

Asked about the potential for disruption over the Bank Holiday, the PM’s spokesman added: “We have significant contingency plans in place, we would encourage, as a matter of good practice, passengers to check those adverse weather conditions prior to travel because these can be contributory factors.”

Asked whether Britons should choose to stay in the UK rather than go abroad, he responded: “The public are free to choose wherever they wish to travel, obviously post-Covid.

“That said, we would always encourage people to boost UK tourism whenever they choose to do so.”

Latest Stories

  • A Tennessee teenager was brutally injured on a bet for $20. Now his family is suing for millions.

    After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.

  • Man uses Apple AirTag to track down truck thief and shoots him dead, police say

    Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence

  • Iranians react to yogurt attack on unveiled women

    STORY: The viral video of a man dumping yogurt over the heads of two unveiled women, a mother and her daughter, at a dairy shop in Iran sparked condemnation from Iranian women on Sunday.In Iran's capital, Tehran, 16-year-old Melika, who did not provide a surname, said it was not the man's place to confront the women for not wearing a hijab."You can't throw a tub of yoghurt on a woman's head and think you did something great, and to guide someone in the right direction. It's that person's business. She wanted to dress like that and she dressed however she wanted. It's no one's business."But after the attack, President Ebrahim Raisi re-iterated that wearing the hijab is law in Iran, adding (quote) "If some people say they don't believe (in the hijab)... it's good to use persuasion."This woman – who did not disclose her name – blamed the Iranian government for the incident… saying (quote) "If the government did not cause such discontent among its people, then they would not rise up against them."Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Security forces violently put down that revolt.Judicial authorities issued arrest warrants for the man and state media said the two women were also the subject of arrest warrants for flouting Iran's strict female dress rules.As for the owner of the dairy shop who pushed the attacker out of his store, authorities said he was warned for confronting the man.Reports on social media said his shop had been closed, but he was quoted by a local news agency as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to "give explanations" to a court.

  • Brampton man charged after female paramedics sexually assaulted in Peel Region

    A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical

  • A doomsday cult, five bodies and children buried in a pet cemetery: ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow goes on trial

    As ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow finally faces trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell

  • Police sources in India identify 3 people found dead in St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne

    Police sources in India have provided the names of three family members who were among eight people who died after trying to cross the St. Lawrence River Thursday into the United States near Akwesasne — a community that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state. A source identified one woman as Vidhiben Pravinkumar Chaudhari, 24, and two men as Pravinbhai Veljibhai Chaudhari, 50, and Mitkumar Pravinbhai Chaudhari, 20. The next of kin in India have been notified, the source said. Sources told

  • Gangsters 'place £250,000 bounty on Thomas Cashman to silence him in prison'

    The killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has had a £250,000 bounty placed on his head by gangland criminals to silence him in prison, it has been reported. Thomas Cashman, who will be sentenced for killing the nine-year-old girl in Liverpool on Monday, has been made the target of a hit over fears he could cooperate with police following his murder conviction, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported Cashman, 34, could be willing to hand over information on unsolved murders in exchange for better co

  • A Texas grandmother shot dead an armed man who tried to rob her soul food truck, report says

    Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.

  • Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator's mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child's mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida. The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release. St. Petersburg authorities' investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park.

  • Vancouver police seek witnesses to violent confrontations at transgender rally

    Warning: This story describes details of violence and contains links to footage showing violence. Vancouver police say they are investigating two violent confrontations at a rally in the city marking International Transgender Day of Visibility. Investigators have released images of two people, as well as video from Grandview Park that shows the two people involved in incidents where others were shouted at, grabbed, and thrown to the ground. VPD says the video and images it posted online come fro

  • Ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored, police told

    Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.

  • Couple on US 'Most Wanted' list arrested in child murder and sex abuse case

    A couple who have been on the run for two years have been arrested on suspicion of torturing a seven-year-old to death and sexually abusing and trafficking their other children. Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38 were in the top 15 of the US Marshals' Service Most Wanted list. The pair were arrested in Mexico and have been charged with murder and multiple child sex abuse charges.

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer says NY case against Trump is 'very solid' and likely jurors need only ask themselves if Trump had 'any political motivation' for the Stormy Daniels payment

    An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.

  • Married couple killed after hot air balloon fire causes crash landing in Mexico

    Officials are investigating cause of crash

  • 74% of youth in care in Alberta are Indigenous. Here's what 2 of them had to say

    A new underground magazine circulating in Edmonton is sharing stories from youth in care — in their own words. Zine & Heard, edited by youth advocate Penny Frazier, shares stories, art, tattoos and more from former youth in care. In any given copy of the "punk rock-style" magazine (as described by Frazier) featuring poems, pictures and personal stories, you can also find statistics showing the grim realities facing youth in care. That includes numbers like youth in care or transitioning out of c

  • Florida police searching for missing woman Sara Ebersole who got into pickup truck at gas station

    ’Sara willingly left the Circle K’ in a black pickup truck, sheriff’s office says

  • Trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, Idaho mother accused of killing her children, begins Monday: Here's what to know

    After many delays, the bizarre murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mom accused of killing her two kids in 2020, finally begins.

  • Man who had throat slashed on bus in Surrey, B.C. expected to make full recovery

    A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company. According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus. "During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's thro

  • Police identify two of eight migrants pulled from water near Akwesasne, Que.

    QUEBEC — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police identified two of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this week, but said Saturday they're still searching for a local resident whose boat was found near the victims. An afternoon Facebook update from the force said one of the adult males, identified as 28-year-old Florin Iordache, was carrying Canadian passports for a one-year-old and a two-year-old child, both of whom were previously recovered. They also identifie

  • The sinister draw of Indian true crime shows

    Fans of the gripping and gory shows say that there's more to them than just good TV.