Continental Real Estate Group Highlights Its Presence in Forbes.com Piece

The New Jersey-based flat fee real estate broker wishes to call attention to the fact it was mentioned in an article by the world's leading business magazine.

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / It is with great satisfaction that noted flat fee real estate broker Continental Real Estate Group wishes to publicize the fact that it was mentioned in a prominent piece published by the online branch of the world's leading business magazine. In an article published by forbes.com titled Why You Don't Need a Real Estate Agent, author Jean Folger details how ordinary homeowners can bypass the traditional realtor system and sell their homes themselves with a little bit of help from innovative companies.

At the outset of the piece, the author clearly states the crux of the issue. "One of the expenses associated with selling a property, and one that can eat up profits, is the real estate agent's commission. While there are certainly many instances where a real estate agent's expertise more than earns the commission, there are other times when a real estate transaction may be able to get by without an agent's involvement."

Taking a fair and balanced approach, Jean Folger recounts the merits of retaining a traditional realtor, even though many of them have been rendered obsolete since the onset of the digital revolution. "Selling a property takes a lot of time and effort. Marketing, showing, and responding to questions about the property can become a full-time job," she writes. "A real estate agent may be able to sell your property faster. He or she may already have a file of people who are looking for a property like yours. In addition, the agent can quickly list your property with a multiple listing service (MLS) that can greatly increase the property's exposure on the market."

"That being said," she continues, offering counterpoints to that outdated argument, "if you've got the time (and this is how you want to spend it) you can certainly venture out on your own. Create your own listing on websites that specialize in FSBOs-for sale by owner."

Further along in the piece, the author lists the websites of a few established, but cutting-edge companies well-positioned to help homeowners list their homes on the MLS without the aid of a traditional real estate agent, including one of the web domains operated by Continental Real Estate Group at the time of the article's publication. "Popular websites today include … www.ListByOwnerInMLS.com, which allows your property to be entered into the MLS for a fee."

Continental Real Estate Group is overjoyed to be specifically named in such a prestigious periodical, and offers its heartfelt thanks to Forbes Magazine for such an auspicious acknowledgement.

Anyone interested in reading the full text of the article will find it here. Anyone curious to learn more about Continental Real Estate Group Inc. and the unbundled home sale services it provides is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Continental Real Estate Group Inc.:

Continental Real Estate Group Inc. is a National online flat fee real estate broker based out of the Greater New York City area. Priding itself on its unique ‘unbundled' business model, the company specializes in empowering homeowners to save money by taking the sale of their home largely into their own hands, all the while still enjoying the wide-scale exposure listing resources normally available only to realtors. This includes access to the local Multiple Listing Services network, Realtor.com, Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, and most big-name realtor sites.

A licensed brokerage since 1995 and a flat fee listing brokerage since 2000, Continental Real Estate Group Inc. maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company's stated mission is to provide the most consumer-driven and value-oriented service available in the real estate industry today with unmatched professionalism.

Contact Information:

Continental Real Estate Group

Inc. 3 Elm Avenue, First Floor

Hackensack, New Jersey 07601



Phone: 877-996-5728

Fax: 201-487-0122

Website: https://www.multiplelistingsystem.com

