When will contestants be voted off I’m a Celebrity 2022?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is getting into the thick of it now and, while Olivia Attwood had to leave early for medical reasons, we will soon see more stars going home at the hands of the public vote.

The public will be tasked with voting off contestants until only one star remains and they are crowned Queen or King of the Jungle.

In previous years, campmates were being voted off the show after approximately 10 days or episodes. This year, it’s been reported that evictions will begin on Friday 18 November.

Although no stars have been booted out of the camp yet, Love Island star Attwood was forced to quit after just one day.

ITV told The Independent that Attwood left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”. Attwood later told the full “frightening” story.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9pm.