Contestants to face off in Britain’s Got Talent final

Ten acts are set to compete to be crowned as the winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The five finalists chosen by the judges after each semi-final will perform, as well as the five acts put through by the public vote across the series.

Can you believe we're just ONE DAY away from finding out our #BGT 2020 WINNER!!🤩🤩🤩🤩 Tune in for a SPECTACULAR night of talent! Saturday, 7:30pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 🎉 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XjTRiW9O1X — BGT (@BGT) October 9, 2020

Already through are variety act Steve Royle; dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine; magician Magical Bones; comedy singer and performer Jon Courtenay; and stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

The remaining acts, who have been selected via a public vote, will be revealed during the programme.

All 10 acts have pre-recorded their performances the night before for safety reasons – but the winner, who is chosen by the public, will be announced live.

The Britain’s Got Talent final will also feature performances by the combined companies of Les Miserables – The Staged Concert, The Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins.

Michael Ball (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

Some 60 performers will come together to give fans a taste of London’s West End, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

The performance coincides with Les Miserables’ 35th birthday and The Phantom Of The Opera’s 34th birthday.

Earlier in the series, a dance routine by Diversity – which was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement – sparked more than 24,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

However, Ofcom said it would not investigate the incident and ITV also praised the dance troupe for their “authentic, heartfelt” routine.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on ITV at 7.30pm on Saturday.