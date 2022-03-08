Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the web content, search portals, and social media market include Google, Facebook, Tencent, Baidu and Netflix. The global web content, search portals, and social media market is expected to grow from $541.

13 billion in 2021 to $674.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1682.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.7%.



The web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions, and advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the internet exclusively, or operate websites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format (and known as web search portals), or operate websites that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information or provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites.



The main types of web content, search portals, and social media are social media, internet search portals, digital publishing, content streaming, and search engine optimization services.Social media refers to a computer-based technology that will facilitate sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through virtual networks and communities.



The different deployments types include on-premises, cloud and involve various organization services such as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the web content, search portals, and social media market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market.An increase in sales of internet-accessible electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets leads to an increase in the consumption of digital content.



For example, the total number of smartphone devices across the world reached 6 billion in 2020, that is eight people out of 10 owned a smartphone in 2020, eventually driving the revenues of web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media companies. This increasing use of smartphones is expected to increase internet usage, hence driving the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the web content, search portals, and social media markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of ’lock down’.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels.



It is expected that the web content, search portals, and social media market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing Progressive Web Applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and revenues.PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website.



PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and effort taken for app development.PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience.



For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in increasing the rate of user engagement by as much as five times.



The countries covered in the web content, search portals, and social media market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





